New year, new threats: Five security predictions that will take hold in 2018

On Dec. 31, we’ll close the books on a year that will go down in history — not due to world events, scientific discoveries or pop culture happenings, but because of the record numbers of personally identifiable information (PII) exposed through major data breaches and cybersecurity events that happened throughout the year.

At the same time, rapid technology innovation caused companies across industries to rethink how they leverage digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and more into their operations. But with these changes — according to Gartner’s “Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2018,” 40 percent of companies have already made progress in piloting or adopting AI solutions — there will also be new possibilities for cybercriminals to capitalize on vulnerabilities.