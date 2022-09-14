Old Habits Die Hard: New Report Finds Businesses Still Introducing Security Risk into Cloud Environments

As the rise of IoT devices drives more and more connections to cloud environments, the larger the potential attack surface becomes introducing critical challenges that many businesses are experiencing like proper vulnerability management. Case in point — the report found that more than a quarter of studied cloud incidents were caused due to known, unpatched vulnerabilities being exploited. While the Log4j vulnerability and a vulnerability in VMware Cloud Director were two of the more commonly leveraged vulnerabilities observed in X-Force engagements, most vulnerabilities observed that were exploited primarily affected the on-premises version of applications, sparing the cloud instances.

As suspected, cloud-related vulnerabilities are increasing at a steady rate, with X-Force observing a 28% rise in new cloud vulnerabilities over the last year alone. With over 3,200 cloud-related vulnerabilities disclosed in total to date, businesses face an uphill battle when it comes to keeping up with the need to update and patch an increasing volume of vulnerable software. In addition to the growing number of cloud-related vulnerabilities, their severity is also rising, made apparent by the uptick in vulnerabilities capable of providing attackers with access to more sensitive and critical data as well as opportunities to carry out more damaging attacks.

These ongoing challenges point to the need for businesses to pressure test their environments and not only identify weaknesses in their environment, like unpatched, exploitable vulnerabilities, but prioritize them based on their severity, to ensure the most efficient risk mitigation.