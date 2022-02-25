6 min read
IBM Security X-Force researchers have discovered a revamped version of the Trickbot Group’s AnchorDNS backdoor being used in recent attacks ending with the deployment of Conti ransomware. The Trickbot Group, which X-Force tracks as ITG23, is a cybercriminal gang known primarily for developing the Trickbot banking Trojan, which was first identified in 2016 and initially used to facilitate online banking fraud. The group has adapted in recent years to the ransomware economy by using its Trickbot and Bazarloader payloads to gain a foothold for ransomware attacks and through its close relationship with the Conti ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS).
ITG23 is also known for developing the Anchor malware framework, including the AnchorDNS variant, in 2018 for use during attacks on high-profile targets following initial infection by Trickbot or Bazarbackdoor, an additional backdoor developed by ITG23. AnchorDNS is notable for communicating with its Command and Control (C2) server using the DNS protocol. The upgraded backdoor, identified by IBM Security X-Force researchers as AnchorMail or Delegatz, now uses an email-based C2 server which it communicates with using SMTP and IMAP protocols over TLS. With the exception of the overhauled C2 communication mechanism, AnchorMail’s behavior aligns very closely to that of its AnchorDNS predecessor.
The discovery of this new Anchor variant adds a new stealthy backdoor for use during ransomware attacks and highlights the group’s commitment to upgrading its malware.
Upon execution, AnchorMail creates a scheduled task for persistence which is set to run every 10 minutes. It then collects basic system information, registers with its C2 and enters a loop of checking for and executing received commands. The backdoor’s command structure is also very similar to that of AnchorDNS and both versions appear to accept the same set of command codes, which provide a variety of different options for executing commands and payloads received from the C2.
The most notable feature of AnchorMail is its novel C2 communication mechanism. The C2 server appears to utilize mail server code, and the backdoor communicates with it through the sending and receiving of specially crafted email messages. AnchorMail uses the encrypted SMTPS protocol for sending data to the C2, and IMAPS is used for receiving it. In the analyzed sample the C2 server address was configured as 15906-28547.bacloud[.]info (213.252.247[.]230), with port 465 used for SMTPS communications, and 993 used for IMAPS.
AnchorMail is written in C++ and has so far only been observed targeting Windows systems. However, as AnchorDNS has been ported to Linux, it seems likely that a Linux-variant of AnchorMail may emerge too.
AnchorMail starts by enumerating the scheduled tasks on the system and searching for one which executes itself. If it does not find one then it proceeds to create a new scheduled task for persistence.
It enumerates folders within the task scheduler library and creates a task within a randomly selected folder, using the folder name as a prefix for the task description followed by one of the following strings: ‘Task’, ‘Updater’, ‘Backup’, ‘Service’, ‘Maintenance’. For example, it may select the Bluetooth folder and create its task within that folder with description ‘BluetoothTask’. The task is configured to run every day, at 10-minute intervals, and the execution path is set as <malware_commandline_path>,dllmain. Once the scheduled task is created, the malware then exits.
Otherwise, if the malware finds the scheduled task has already been created, then it continues with its main functionality.
Once persistence has been achieved, AnchorMail proceeds to collect basic system information and register with its C2 server. The registration process is almost identical to that of AnchorDNS.
AnchorMail first generates a system id with the following format:
<hostname>_W<windows_version>.<random_guid>
For example:
DESKTOP-4LUGU5I_W10019041.D9B3AEAB44F8ED2F85EECD3ED81463CA
The malware also attempts to identify the external IP address of the system by making requests to the following URLs:
checkip.amazonaws.com
ipecho.net/plain
ipinfo.io/ip
api.ipify.org
icanhazip.com
myexternalip.com/raw
wtfismyip.com/text
ip.anysrc.net/plain/clientip
The collected information is then combined with a group id, in this case ‘lackey‘, and randomly generated tokens, and formatted as a type /0/ request as per below:
/<group_id>/<system_id>/0/<os_version>/1001/<external_ip>/<token_1>/<token_2>/
For example:
/lackey/DESKTOP-4LUGU5I_W10019041.D9B3AEAB44F8ED2F85EECD3ED81463CA/0/Windows_10_x64/1001/0.0.0.0/5E348391753F5C9D25C757E540685864939D9522C1F2DB01D3748D522B758E87/I2WzgG04AsuGCFQUlmVaaBdBTlOUiyUy/
This data is then sent to the C2 and the malware expects to receive a response containing the second token in order to validate that the data was received successfully.
AnchorMail is notable for communicating with its C2 server using SMTP and IMAP protocols over TLS, referred to as SMTPS and IMAPS respectively. The C2 server appears to utilize mail server code, and the backdoor communicates with it through the sending and receiving of specially crafted email messages. AnchorMail uses the encrypted SMTPS protocol for sending data to the C2, and IMAPS is used for receiving it.
During startup, AnchorMail decrypts the server configuration which contains login credentials and server details. In the analyzed sample, these were as follows:
{zakr_kurt1@15906-28547.bacloud.info|ohvohNgaeT6Shoche8Ei|15906-28547.bacloud.info|15906-28547.bacloud.info}{zakr_kurt2@15906-28547.bacloud.info|doo9ahxuuBug9cuuV8ga|15906-28547.bacloud.info|15906-28547.bacloud.info}{z1@15906-28547.bacloud.info}
However, a sample in the public domain was also identified with a different configuration:
{zakr_tom@15906-28547.bacloud.info|OaXah2shei6iL0Oohahj|15906-28547.bacloud.info|15906-28547.bacloud.info}{zakr_tom2@15906-28547.bacloud.info|xixo8eoCh3Aphae7phai|15906-28547.bacloud.info|15906-28547.bacloud.info}{delegat_tom@15906-28547.bacloud.info}
In the case of the analyzed sample, both the IMAP and SMTP servers are set to 15906-28547.bacloud[.]info.
To initiate C2 communications, the malware performs a DNS request to retrieve the IP address of the server, which at the time of analysis is set to 213.252.247[.]230. It then creates a TLS connection to SMTPS port 465 using the OpenSSL library, and then logs into the SMTP server using the configured credentials.
AnchorMail then crafts an email message containing the request string and any data to be sent to the C2. The recipient of the email is set as the final value from within the configuration, i.e. z1[@]15906-28547.bacloud[.]info.
AnchorMail generates a 16-byte GUID followed by a string such as ‘1-1‘, which it encodes using a custom encoding algorithm that encodes binary data into a series of lowercase letters, which it intersperses with spaces in order to make it appear like text. It then sets this encoded string as the email message subject.
The main request string and any accompanying data is also encoded using the encoding algorithm, then added to a zip file with the filename such as ‘1-1.txt‘. Finally, it is encoded using base64 and added to the email body.
An additional set of data consisting of another 16 bytes value followed by the string ‘GET‘ is also encoded and added to the email body.
An example of a constructed email containing a type /0/ request is follows:
From: <zakr_kurt1@15906-28547.bacloud.info>
To: <z1@15906-28547.bacloud.info>
Subject: Toduzu vypuwu asetadj tjwytu ycjsapo epeljhiru sohjsi jpjraze piwoge picuwe etetiwo tokoto wi.
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary=”4E7E98B61C1C3A56″
–4E7E98B61C1C3A56
Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name = “file.zip”
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
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
–4E7E98B61C1C3A56
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=”us-ascii”
Zdr vfl hdz krp srs rst rdl xts qvf rsz srp fps sp.
To receive responses from the C2, AnchorMail connects to the C2 server via IMAPS port 993 using TLS. It then logs into the IMAP server using the configured credentials and uses the IMAP LIST and STATUS commands to retrieve the status of the mailboxes. The malware then uses the SELECT and FETCH commands to retrieve messages which it parses until it finds one containing a unique identifier that matches one that the malware sent in its original request to the SMTP server.
The message contents are then decoded and the response and any commands and command parameters extracted.
If registration is successful, AnchorMail then sends a type /1/ request to the C2 to check for any commands to be run.
/<group_id>/<system_id>/1/<token>/
The response from the C2 will be formatted as follows:
<incode>/<group_id>/<system_id>/<token>/<cmdid>/<cmd_params>
The incode field contains a number identifying the command which is to be run, and cmd_params contains the parameters for that command.
Overall, AnchorMail supports the following command codes.
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
Functionality:
The type /5/ request used by some of the commands to request payload files has the following format:
/<group_id>/<system_id>/5/<file_name>/
Once the specified command has been performed, results are sent back to the C2 using a type /10/ request.
/group_id>/<system_id>/10/<incode>/<cmdid>/<result>/
More cybersecurity threat resources are available here.