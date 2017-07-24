Multipronged IoT security to help realize the value of IoT solutions

The IoT is the application of multiple technologies, and people fail when they try to protect it as a single technology. It is critical to understand the unique challenges it introduces, such as the fact that connected devices are likely to be out in the wild and attacks against them might have physical consequences.

The variety and volume of IoT devices are also important considerations. Gartner predicted that the number of IoT devices will reach more than 20 billion in 2020. However, there is no standardized IoT device footprint.

With all these nuances and the expectations of big business to reap great rewards from the IoT, the importance of security is clear. In the bid to create differentiating business models and gain a competitive advantage, businesses must secure their IoT investments.