Lessons learned from the WannaCry ransomware attack and many others that preceded it.

WannaCry didn’t come out of nowhere: It exploited a known Microsoft vulnerability for which the company issued a patch two months earlier. Subscribers to the IBM X-Force Exchange received that fix on the same day it was released.

It’s particularly important to patch endpoints, such PCs and mobile devices, because that’s where 85 percent of ransomware infections originate. The process can be complex, but IT teams can use endpoint tools to deploy patches consistently, reliably and automatically across a broad range of operating systems.

A majority of existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions are unable to fully secure organizations from ransomware for three reasons. First, they lack full visibility of endpoints and their statuses, which limits the effectiveness and contextualization of malicious behavior. They also often require complex, post-detection incident investigations, which is a challenge in a cybersecurity field that is expected to see 1.5 million vacant positions by 2020. Some of these tools also lack any remediation abilities whatsoever, which reduces an organization’s ability to effectively act upon investigation.

Make sure your EDR solution has the appropriate visibility to not only detect, but also contextualize malicious behavior. Tool sets such as IBM BigFix can help solve those two problems and also provide effective remediation based on investigative findings.