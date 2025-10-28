Security

X-Force Threat Analysis Report: LATAM baited into the delivery of PureHVNC

Published 10/28/2025
Authors

Melissa Frydrych-Dean

Threat Hunt Researcher

IBM

Raymond Joseph Alfonso

Malware Reverse Engineer

IBM X-Force

Between August and October 2025, IBM X-Force observed several emails targeting likely Colombian, Spanish-speaking individuals with themes relating to the Attorney General’s office of Colombia. The emails entice the user to download an “official document” from the judicial information system, which starts the infection chain of executing a Hijackloader executable that leads to the PureHVNC Remote Access Trojan (RAT).

Threat type

  • Phishing

Background

Between August and October 2025, X-Force observed several emails targeting users likely residing in Colombia with emails imitating the Attorney General’s office of Colombia with official document downloads. The emails aim to use Hijackloader to deliver several payloads, including PureHVNC. Hijackloader itself has not been widely used in campaigns targeting users within Latin America (LATAM), and previously, there were no observable campaigns by X-Force where LATAM users have been targeted to deliver PureHVNC. In 2024, there are details of Hijackloader being used to load RemcosRAT in campaigns targeting CrowdStrike customers, likely from LATAM countries (based on Spanish filenames and instructions). The delivery of PureHVNC RAT is interesting in that X-Force has not previously observed any campaigns where PureHVNC was delivered to Spanish-speaking users. PureHVNC RAT is part of a set of tools sold by PureCoder. The malicious tools are readily for sale on the dark web on underground forums, as well as on Telegram.

Analysis

Overview

Users are presented with an email purporting to be an official correspondence related to the Attorney General’s office of Colombia. The email states that a lawsuit has been filed by a former employee, and is being processed before the labor courts. Attached to the email is an SVG file, which is opened by the victim in Google Drive. In most instances, the document preview is visible and is ready for download by clicking on the download button. In one instance, the victim was presented with a “Couldn’t preview file” and a download button, which opened the file in Google Drive. In any case, while in Google Drive, clicking anywhere on the document will download a ZIP archive file, and the victim is now presented with a “Download Complete” page containing a password such as “KC4SX87”. The ZIP file contains several additional files, one being an executable file for which the user needs the password in order to execute it if clicked. Clicking on the EXE file will initiate the infection chain, whereby Hijackloader is used to deploy several different payloads, including PureHVNC.

Infection chain example for PureHVNC

  • 02 BOLETA FISCAL.exe (javaw.exe) → JLI.dll → MSTH7EN.DLL → Sumhand.zam → Plagkeg.zk → PureHVNC → sofiavergara[.]duckdns[.]org

Malware stage 1: DLL side-loading

Hijackloader uses a technique called DLL side-loading, which abuses the search order Windows uses to locate required libraries to execute a malicious DLL. Hijackloader uses a legitimate javaw.exe file that has been renamed with a judiciary-themed name (02 BOLETA FISCAL.exe). Since one of the dependencies of javaw.exe is JLI.dll, Hijackloader places a modified version of JLI.dll in the same directory. When the renamed javaw.exe is launched, the operating system also loads the malicious DLL from the local directory.

The primary function of the malicious JLI.dll is to load the 2nd stage payload, MSTH7EN.dll. It does this by calling the LoadLibraryW() API, which loads MSTH7EN.dll into the process’s address space. The API call returns the image base address of the newly loaded DLL. This address is then added to a specific offset to calculate the entry point of the malicious code in MSTH7EN.dll.

if ( v25 )
{
  *v25 += v25;
  *(v25 - 117) += v26;
  v27 = v42;
  v28 = *v26;
  do
  {
      ++v26;
      *v27++ = v28;
      v28 = *v26;
  }
  while ( *v26 );
  *v27 = 0;
  LibraryA = LoadLibraryA(v42); //Load MSTH7EN.DLL
  if ( LibraryA )
    LOBYTE(LibraryA) = ((LibraryA + 31934))(); //Image base of MSTH7EN.dll +
31934 (malicious code offset)
  }

Malware stage 2: Loading phase

The second-stage payload begins with initialization. To avoid detection, it dynamically loads and resolves all necessary libraries and APIs. Once complete, it verifies that the current working directory matches the Hijackloader’s location, ensuring the third-stage payload can be referenced and loaded properly.

The third-stage payload contains an encrypted malware configuration with the following components:

  • Key to decrypt the configuration
  • Size of the encrypted configuration
  • The encrypted configuration data

Upon decryption, the malware configuration contains information, such as the following:

  • The name of the DLL to perform DLL hollowing on
  • The size of the shellcode for DLL hollowing
  • The offset of the malicious code within the shellcode
  • Hashes of process names that, if found, will delay the malware’s execution
  • The first four bytes of the shellcode, used for validation
  • A search string used to locate the beginning of the shellcode

The shellcode is then loaded into vssapi.dll, which is the DLL specified in the malware’s configuration. This is done by calling VirtualProtect() to change the memory protection of the DLL’s .text section to PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE. Finally, the shellcode is copied to this writable address, and the flow of execution is transferred to it.

The shellcode acts as a loader, but first, it hashes running process names in the system and compares them to the values specified in the malware configuration. If a match is found, the malware uses the NtDelayExecution() API to stall its own execution.

Next, it reads the content of Plagkeg.zk. The content of this file is another encrypted malware configuration and HijackLoader’s modules. The data is split into multiple chunks, with the initial chunk containing the following information:

  • The size of the encrypted data
  • Marker (“IDAT”)
  • A value (0xC6A579EA) used for checking the starting bytes of the shellcode
  • The key for decrypting the data

The subsequent chunks follow this structure:

  • The size of the shellcode chunk
  • Marker (“IDAT”)
  • The encrypted bytes

To assemble these chunks, HijackLoader iterates through the encrypted data searching for the “????IDAT“ pattern, where the question marks act as wildcards. Once a match is found, it checks if the four bytes immediately following the pattern are equal to 0xC6A579EA. This confirms that the initial chunk has been found, which is important because it contains the total size of the shellcode and the decryption key. If the value matches, HijackLoader stores the shellcode bytes into a buffer. The process is repeated for all subsequent chunks, with their shellcode bytes being appended to the same buffer, until no more matching patterns are found.

Once done, the buffer containing the encrypted shellcode is decrypted using an XOR cipher and then decompressed using the LZNT1 algorithm. The result is a structure that contains various information, such as the final payload, the module structure, etc.

Malware stage 3: ti64 - main module

HijackLoader’s functionality is divided into modules. Some contain executable code, while others are simply information used for reference. An example of this is the COPYLIST module, which contains the list of filenames related to this variant of HijackLoader. As per Trellix’s report, some variants of HijackLoader support up to 40 modules, but the sample analyzed for this report only supports 35. Not all modules are executed, and their use depends on flags specified in the malware configuration.

The table below summarizes the name of each module and its purpose:

HijackLoader loops through these structures and converts each module name to a hash using a custom algorithm. Once the match for the “ti64” module is found, it calculates a pointer to the module’s code by adding the offset of the data to the base of the module data array. This pointer is then returned and used as a reference to shellcode of “ti64”.

Next, the malware performs another DLL hollowing operation to inject the “ti64” module’s shellcode. The target is a DLL specified in the previously decrypted configuration, which in this case is pla.dll.

Module Name

Hash

Purpose

AVDATA

0x78B783CA

Contains hashes of security product-related processes

ESAL
ESAL64

0x757C9405
0x6364A15B

Cleans the in-memory data of hijackloader and executes the final payload

ESLDR
ESLDR64

0xE7794E15
0x4FA01AC5

Used to inject and execute shellcode related to HijackLoader

ESWR
ESWR64

0x93EB1CB1
0xAE2762

Clears out the shellcode data and executes the rshell module

FIXED

0x699D0C82

Legitimate PE file used for injecting code into its process

LauncherLdr64

0xF4F141C2

Decrypts configuration files that are stored on the disk

modCreateProcess
modCreateProcess64

0x696F778F
0x9B0B7E4B

Used to execute a file

modTask
modTask64

0x3115355E
0x9BFAF2D3

Creates persistence using scheduled task

modUAC
modUAC64

0xC64EBFDA
0xC97832F9

Used for privilege escalation

modWriteFile
modWriteFile64

0xFCE82FC1
0x90415081

Handles file creation on disk

rshell

rshell64

0x74984889
0x7B37E907

Executes the final payload

ti

ti64

0x3EE477F1
0x2AB77DB8

Serves as the main shellcode that executes all the other modules

TinyCallProxy
TinyCallProxy64

0x455CBBC3
0x5515DCEA

Acts as a proxy to execute API calls

tinystub
tinystub64

0x4EACE798
0x6E874E5A

Contains dummy executable file, which is used for patching during the final payload execution process

tinyutilitymodule.dll
tinyutilitymodule64.dll

0xA1D724FC
0xA0077EA3

Overwrites the PE headers of a specified file with null bytes

SM

0xD8222145

Contains the name of the system DLL used in call stack spoofing or shellcode injection

COPYLIST

0x1AE7700A

A list of files names for copying or deletion

CUSTOMINJECT

0x6703F815

Contains a legitimate executable file which is used for injecting code into its process memory. The process is created in a custom path specified by the CUSTOMINJECTPATH module

CUSTOMINJECTPATH

0x192A4446

Contains a file path used to create the legitimate file in the CUSTOMINJECT module

X64L

0xCB5B9F3F

Module that is injected into a process to serve as an injection proxy

WDUACDATA

0x4D75088D

Contains the string used for executing commands via cmd

WDDATA

0xB718A6AE

Contains a PowerShell command to add a Windows Defender Antivirus exclusion

PERSDATA

0xA2E0AB5D

Contains the configuration used by the modTask module to create scheduled tasks

MUTEX

0x1999709F

Contains the name of mutex to check

Privilege escalation

The modUAC module, similar to the other modules, uses TinycallProxy to call APIs. If the first DWORD of the UACDATA module is 2, it uses the “runas” to elevate its privilege. Otherwise, it uses the CMSTPLUA COM interface to bypass UAC.

Evasion

Indirect API calling

In some variants, HijackLoader uses a technique called “stack spoofing“ to mask the origin of API and system calls. It does this by using the base pointer register (EBP) to navigate the stack, following the chain of EBP pointers to retrieve the return address from each stack frame. If a return address is not within the .text section of ntdll.dll or kernelbase.dll, HijackLoader stores it for later. This process is repeated until the stack limit is reached or until three consecutive return addresses are found within those system libraries.

Next, it performs call stack spoofing by overwriting the saved, legitimate return addresses with fake ones. Each fake address is generated by selecting a random export from a DLL specified by the SM module (in this case, dcd9.dll) and adding a random offset, ensuring the final pointer lands within that module’s .text section. Heaven’s Gate is then used to perform the syscall. Immediately after the call completes, the original stack addresses are restored.

More recent variants, however, use a different technique. Instead of stack spoofing, HijackLoader loads the target DLL specified by the SM module via LoadLibraryW(). It then saves the code from a random offset within that DLL to a temporary buffer and replaces it with the TinyCallProxy64 module’s shellcode, which is designed to call the specified API. Once the call is finished, the original, clean code is restored.

HijackLoader uses these techniques for a select number of functions that are likely to be monitored by AV software, such as ZwProtectVirtualMemory and ZwGetContextThread.

__int64 __fastcall sub_7FF87A86D3B0(
        GlobalContext_0 *a1,
        __int64 hash_of_function,
        __int64 a3,
        __int64 a4,
        __int64 a5,
        __int64 a6,
        __int64 a7)
{
  Indirect_SYSCALL *syscall_struct; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-28h]
  __int64 (__fastcall *pAPIFunc)(__int64, __int64, __int64, __int64, __int64);
// [rsp+48h] [rbp-20h]

  syscall_struct = sub_7FF87A86B470(a1, hash_of_function);
  if ( !syscall_struct )
    return 0xFFFFFFFFLL;
  pAPIFunc = (a1->ntdll_image_base + syscall_struct->api_rva);
  if ( a1->GlobalContext_1 )
    return mw_indirect_api_call(a1->GlobalContext_1, pAPIFunc, a3, a4, a5, a6, a7);
  else
    return pAPIFunc(a3, a4, a5, a6, a7);
}

__int64 __fastcall mw_indirect_api_call(
        GlobalContext_1 *TinyCallProxy64,
        __int64 pAPIFunc,
        __int64 a3,
        __int64 a4,
        __int64 NtClose,
        __int64 a6,
        __int64 a7)
{
  _BYTE *shellcodeAddress; // [rsp+40h] [rbp-58h]
  unsigned int v9; // [rsp+48h] [rbp-50h] BYREF
  int v10; // [rsp+4Ch] [rbp-4Ch] BYREF
  unsigned int v11; // [rsp+50h] [rbp-48h]
  _BYTE *clean_code; // [rsp+58h] [rbp-40h]
  unsigned int v13; // [rsp+60h] [rbp-38h]
  void (__fastcall *FlushInstructionCache)(__int64, _BYTE *, _QWORD); //
[rsp+68h] [rbp-30h]
  unsigned __int64 random_address; // [rsp+70h] [rbp-28h]
  __int64 (__fastcall *pShellcodeAddress)(__int64, unsigned __int64, _QWORD,
__int64, __int64, __int64, __int64, __int64); // [rsp+78h] [rbp-20h]
  void (__fastcall *v17)(__int64, _BYTE *, _QWORD); // [rsp+80h] [rbp-18h]

  v13 = 5;
  v11 = 0;
  shellcodeAddress = mw_pick_random_address(TinyCallProxy64);// d3d9.dll address
  v9 = 0;
  v10 = 0;
  if ( !(TinyCallProxy64->VirtualProtect)(shellcodeAddress,
LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size), 64LL, &v9) )
    return -1LL;
  clean_code = (TinyCallProxy64->malloc)(LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size));
  wrapper_memcpy(clean_code, shellcodeAddress, TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size);
  wrapper_memcpy(shellcodeAddress, TinyCallProxy64->shellcode, TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size);
  (TinyCallProxy64->VirtualProtect)(shellcodeAddress, LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size), v9, &v9);
  if ( TinyCallProxy64->FlushInstructionCache )
  {
    FlushInstructionCache = TinyCallProxy64->FlushInstructionCache;
    FlushInstructionCache(-1LL, shellcodeAddress, LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size));
  }
  pShellcodeAddress = shellcodeAddress;
  random_address = mw_pick_random_address(TinyCallProxy64);
  v11 = pShellcodeAddress(pAPIFunc, random_address, v13, a3, a4, a5, a6, a7);
  if ( (TinyCallProxy64->VirtualProtect)(shellcodeAddress, LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size), 0x40LL, &v10) )
    wrapper_memcpy(shellcodeAddress, clean_code, TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size);
  (TinyCallProxy64->VirtualProtect)(shellcodeAddress, LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size), 32LL, &v10);
  if ( clean_code )
    (TinyCallProxy64->free)(clean_code);
  if ( TinyCallProxy64->FlushInstructionCache )
  {
    v17 = TinyCallProxy64->FlushInstructionCache;
    v17(-1LL, shellcodeAddress, LODWORD(TinyCallProxy64->shellcode_size));
  }
  return v11;
}

ANTIVM

Technique

Description

Time-based anti-debugging check

Uses a timing-based evasion technique by measuring the latency of the cpuid instruction. It wraps the cpuid call with rdtsc instructions inside a loop, and if the execution time exceeds a specified threshold, it detects the presence of a debugger or virtual machine.

Hypervisor check

Performs a standard anti-VM check by executing the cpuid instruction and checking the “hypervisor bit” (bit 31) in the returned ECX register. If this bit is set to 1, it indicates the presence of a hypervisor.

Vendor ID check

Performs an anti-VM check by querying the hypervisor information leaf (0x40000000). A return value in EAX that is greater than or equal to 0x40000000 indicates the presence of active hypervisor-specific CPUID leaves.

Checks total RAM

Performs an anti-sandbox check by querying the total physical RAM. It calls NtQuerySystemInformation to calculate the total memory in gigabytes (by right-shifting the byte count by 30) and terminates if the result is below 4GB.

Checks number of processors

Performs an anti-sandbox check by querying the number of CPU cores. It calls NtQuerySystemInformation to get the NumberOfProcessors and compares it against the value specified in the configuration of the ANTIVM module.

Username checking

Compares the current user’s username to the specified value in the ANTIVM module.

Computer name checking

Checks if the computer name consists of only numbers.

Checks current working directory

Checks if the current module path is on the desktop.

A failed anti-virtualization check results in process termination via a call to ZwTerminateProcess().

Unhooking NTDLLs

The unhooking routine compares the .text section of the currently loaded ntdll.dll against a clean, mapped copy. It scans for call (0xE8) and jmp (0xE9) instructions and detects a hook if the instruction type or destination address differs between the two versions. If a hook is found, the malware patches the in-memory ntdll.dll by restoring the original, clean bytes.

for ( i = 0; ; ++i )
{
  result = v5[6];
    if ( i >= result )
      break;
    function_rva = *(v7 + 4LL * *(v6 + 2LL * i));
    if ( *(a1->ntdll_image_base + function_rva) != *(a2->clean_ntdll_buffer + function_rva) )// check if the ntdll functions are hooked
                                                // This is done by comparing the first byte of the fuinction.
    {
      if ( check_if_valid_address(a1, a1->ntdll_image_base, function_rva) )
        mw_clean_dll(a1, a2, function_rva, a1->ntdll_image_base, a2->clean_ntdll_buffer);
    }
  }
  return result;
}

Persistence

HijackLoader’s persistence mechanism is also controlled by its configuration. The behavior is dictated by a flag:

  • LNK Shortcut (Flag 1): If the flag is set to 1, the HijackLoader creates an LNK file pointing to its own executable path. This shortcut is then moved into the user’s startup folder to ensure execution on logon.
  • Scheduled Task (Flag 3): If the flag is set to 3, it creates a scheduled task using the modTask module.

In addition to these flags, HijackLoader can create another persistence mechanism by checking for a PERSDATA module. This module contains the necessary configuration data, such as the task name, to create a second scheduled task.

Injection methods

Injection Type

Description

If the file to inject is a DLL or injection flags is less than 0x3

the final payload will be executed under the same process, so the DLL payload will be mapped in the hollowed DLL.

If the final payload is not a .NET/CLR file, injection flags 0x20 is false and 0x80 is true

Hides the rshell payload in a dummy tinystub PE using a rolled-back NTFS transaction. It then maps this hidden PE into a suspended process (FIXED), where the ESWR module hijacks the main thread’s context to execute the rshell code.

If the final payload is not a .NET/CLR file, injection flags 0x20 and 0x80 are both false

The FIXED module is dropped to disk and created as a suspended process. The ESWR module is then used to trigger the rshell payload’s execution within the FIXED process.

The injection flags 0x100 is set to true and 0x20 is false

Injects rshell into a suspended legitimate system executable (e.g., MSBuild.exe) located by parsing the .NET header for the CLR path. The payload is patched in-memory before being executed via thread context hijacking and clears its own PE headers.

Injection flags 0x4 and 0x80 are both true.

Conditionally drops the FIXED module, then stores the rshell payload in a rolled-back transacted file (tinystub). It injects this into the suspended FIXED process via section mapping. Execution is triggered via thread context hijacking, followed by optionally erases its PE header.

Injection flags 0x4 is true and 0x80 is false.

HijackLoader launches a suspended process, creates and maps a new memory section directly within it, and then writes the patched rshell module into this section. Execution is triggered by hijacking the main thread’s context to run the rshell code.

Injection flags 0x4 is false and 0x10 is true.

Performs Process Hollowing by launching its FIXED module, wiping its main memory section, and then copying in the payload. It writes the “MZ” header in two separate calls. Finally, it injects the patched rshell module, modifies the PEB, and optionally erases the payload’s PE header.

Injection type is set to 4

Injects the main payload and rshell module via section mapping. A section is created and populated locally with the patched rshell and payload, then mapped into a suspended target process (a system native binary or CUSTOMINJECT module). Execution is triggered by hijacking the main thread’s context to point to the rshell entry point.

Conclusion

Users within LATAM regions are increasingly targets of emails impersonating government or judicial entities, with themes often creating a sense of urgency. X-Force observes campaigns that routinely involve an embedded link or ZIP attachments that lead victims to malicious downloaders. Between August and October 2025, X-Force observed several emails targeting users likely residing in Colombia with emails imitating the Attorney General’s office of Colombia with official document downloads. Hijackloader is a modular malware with evasion and persistence mechanisms, primarily delivered to users as a ZIP or RAR archive file. The archives contain a malicious DLL that is sideloaded and used to deliver additional payloads. These emails, likely a part of a single campaign, are significant in that the actors utilize the Hijackloader to deliver PureHVNC RAT, a combination not previously observed by X-Force.

Recommendations

  • Enable the display of file extensions.
  • Examine the operational need to allow traffic to and from DuckDNS domains.
  • Take caution in opening email attachments and clicking on embedded links from untrusted or unknown sources.
  • Hunt for processes, network traffic and IoCs detailed in this report.
  • Install, update, and configure endpoint security software.
  • Monitor endpoint rules

Indicators of compromise

Indicator

Indicator Type

Context

troquelesmyj[@]gmail.com

Email

Sender email

nuevos777[.]duckdns[.]org

Domain

C2 Domain

7octubredc[.]duckdns[.]org

Domain

C2 Domain

dckis13[.]duckdns[.]org

Domain

C2 Domain

dckis7[.]duckdns[.]org

Domain

C2 Domain

enviopago[.]mysynology[.]net

Domain

C2 Domain

maximo26[.]duckdns[.]org

Domain

C2 Domain

sofiavergara[.]duckdns[.]org

Domain

C2 Domain

hxxps[:]//drive[.]google[.]com
/file/d/1haApB_GMwZb83nw1
YPdIDTLMtksRjkh/view?pli=1

URL

SVG Host

hxxps[:]//drive[.]google[.]com/
file/d/1wzunPhL33jq_ZQug6k0
3hgxi4Eu57VfN/view?usp=sharing

URL

SVG Host

e7120d45ee357f30cb602c0d93
ed8d366f4b11c251c2a3cd4753c5
508c3b15e5

SHA256

ZIP

7e64102405459192813541448c8
fbadc481997a2065f26c848f1e35
94ca404c9

SHA256

RAR

14becb3a9663128543e1868d09
611bd30a2b64c655dfb407a727a
7f2d0fb8b7e

SHA256

Hijackloader

57c49cff3e71bc75641c78a5a72d
8509007a18032510f607c042053
c9d280511

SHA256

Hijackloader

7c3d9ad3f1bd890e3552dc6709
3e161395d4e1fab79ec745220af1
e19a279722

SHA256

Hijackloader

ce42377d3d26853fd1718f69341
c0631208138490decc8e71a5622
df5e9e1f59

SHA256

Hijackloader

a0e4979b4e4a706286438d48f
0e21b0d92cc7bd40c1c3ea5b98
72089aaec0124

SHA256

Hijackloader

6d93a486e077858b75eb814e
9a7bda181189d5833adce7cec7
5775cfda03f514

SHA256

Hijackloader

bdca9849d7263d508b7ed4db
bf86bd628932b117b45933cb28
a7e78171d05cdd

SHA256

Hijackloader

1ae61edf35127264d329b7c0e2
bddb7077e34cc5f9417de86ab
6d2d65bad4b4f

SHA256

Hijackloader

2ec31a8a36d73fa8354a7ac0c
39506dbe12638a0dc1b900f5
7620b8d53ae987f

SHA256

Hijackloader

776bbaa44c7788e0ccd5945
d583de9473b6246c4490669
2cb0a52e6329cb213a

SHA256

Hijackloader

9e9997b54da0c633ffcf0a4fb
94e67b482cf7a89522d1b254
778d0c6c22c70ee

SHA256

Hijackloader

b2f733b67f1ef06d9e5ce76d3
cc848f6e7e3ec2d0c363c76d
5175c6cf85f979b

SHA256

Hijackloader

c93e70d20ba2948a6a8a013
df68e5c4d14d59e5f549417d
1a76833bd1c8efd22

SHA256

Hijackloader

d550a2a327394148c0c3d05
df2fe0156783fc313b4038e45
4f9aa2cb2f0f2090

SHA256

Hijackloader

e668ca17fcdfa818aac35f1206
4d10a0288d7d9c6b688966b
695125b760567d6

SHA256

Hijackloader

fe6d0ee45a70359008b2916
e5116c411a955978b5694cc4
57683ab7b26590e47

SHA256

Hijackloader

977f2f18ff13c93406c5702f83
c04a9412760e02028aefc7c1c
b7d6f2797a9b5

SHA256

Hijackloader

768ca38878c5bb15650343ce
49292315a9834eaf62fad1442
2d52510c3787228

SHA256

Hijackloader

47245b7d2d8cb6b92308deb
80399e0273193d5bca39da8
5a6b2a87a109d18d85

SHA256

Hijackloader

4484b0ac51536890301a0e6
573b962e069e31abc4c0c6f0
f6fc1bf66bf588a93

SHA256

Hijackloader

0113d9f3d93069a29458b3b4
c33610aae03961014df60a9e8
59f3104086d886a

SHA256

Hijackloader

22d474e729d600dcd84ce139
f6208ce3e3390693afa7b52b0
615174fca6d0fe2

SHA256

Hijackloader

2cbfc482e27a2240a48d2fb6f
6f740ff0f08598f83ae643a507
c6f12a865dc28

SHA256

Hijackloader

96ee786c5b6167c0f0f770efba
ce25e97d61e127ef7f58a879b6c
f4b57e202c3

SHA256

Hijackloader

33d0c63777882c9ec514be06
2612a56fdb1f291fcb6676c494
80d3cd4501c508

SHA256

PureHVNC

afecefa6d9bd1e6d1c9214420
9eda320e1fe0f196ffa8e8bc114
e7d3a25503f6

SHA256

PureHVNC

85641c8fb94e8e4c5202152dc
bb2bb26646529290d984988
ecb72e18d63c9bc5

SHA256

PureHVNC

1bf3a1cf9bc7eded0b8994d44
cf2b801bf12bc72dc23fb337dd
d3a64ac235782

SHA256

PureHVNC

IBM X-Force Premier Threat Intelligence is now integrated with OpenCTI by Filigran, delivering actionable threat intelligence about this threat activity and more. Access insights on threat actors, malware, and industry risks. Install the X-Force OpenCTI Connector to enhance detection and response, strengthening your cybersecurity with IBM X-Force’s expertise. Get a 30-Day X-Force Premier Threat Intelligence trial today!

