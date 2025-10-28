X-Force Threat Analysis Report: LATAM baited into the delivery of PureHVNC

The shellcode is then loaded into vssapi.dll, which is the DLL specified in the malware’s configuration. This is done by calling VirtualProtect() to change the memory protection of the DLL’s .text section to PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE. Finally, the shellcode is copied to this writable address, and the flow of execution is transferred to it.

The shellcode acts as a loader, but first, it hashes running process names in the system and compares them to the values specified in the malware configuration. If a match is found, the malware uses the NtDelayExecution() API to stall its own execution.

Next, it reads the content of Plagkeg.zk. The content of this file is another encrypted malware configuration and HijackLoader’s modules. The data is split into multiple chunks, with the initial chunk containing the following information:

The size of the encrypted data

Marker (“IDAT”)

A value (0xC6A579EA) used for checking the starting bytes of the shellcode

The key for decrypting the data

The subsequent chunks follow this structure:

The size of the shellcode chunk

Marker (“IDAT”)

The encrypted bytes

To assemble these chunks, HijackLoader iterates through the encrypted data searching for the “????IDAT“ pattern, where the question marks act as wildcards. Once a match is found, it checks if the four bytes immediately following the pattern are equal to 0xC6A579EA. This confirms that the initial chunk has been found, which is important because it contains the total size of the shellcode and the decryption key. If the value matches, HijackLoader stores the shellcode bytes into a buffer. The process is repeated for all subsequent chunks, with their shellcode bytes being appended to the same buffer, until no more matching patterns are found.

Once done, the buffer containing the encrypted shellcode is decrypted using an XOR cipher and then decompressed using the LZNT1 algorithm. The result is a structure that contains various information, such as the final payload, the module structure, etc.

Malware stage 3: ti64 - main module

HijackLoader’s functionality is divided into modules. Some contain executable code, while others are simply information used for reference. An example of this is the COPYLIST module, which contains the list of filenames related to this variant of HijackLoader. As per Trellix’s report, some variants of HijackLoader support up to 40 modules, but the sample analyzed for this report only supports 35. Not all modules are executed, and their use depends on flags specified in the malware configuration.

The table below summarizes the name of each module and its purpose:

HijackLoader loops through these structures and converts each module name to a hash using a custom algorithm. Once the match for the “ti64” module is found, it calculates a pointer to the module’s code by adding the offset of the data to the base of the module data array. This pointer is then returned and used as a reference to shellcode of “ti64”.

Next, the malware performs another DLL hollowing operation to inject the “ti64” module’s shellcode. The target is a DLL specified in the previously decrypted configuration, which in this case is pla.dll.