X-Force Threat Analysis Report: LATAM baited into the delivery of PureHVNC

Between August and October 2025, IBM X-Force observed several emails targeting likely Colombian, Spanish-speaking individuals with themes relating to the Attorney General’s office of Colombia. The emails entice the user to download an “official document” from the judicial information system, which starts the infection chain of executing a Hijackloader executable that leads to the PureHVNC Remote Access Trojan (RAT).
Between August and October 2025, X-Force observed several emails targeting users likely residing in Colombia with emails imitating the Attorney General’s office of Colombia with official document downloads. The emails aim to use Hijackloader to deliver several payloads, including PureHVNC. Hijackloader itself has not been widely used in campaigns targeting users within Latin America (LATAM), and previously, there were no observable campaigns by X-Force where LATAM users have been targeted to deliver PureHVNC. In 2024, there are details of Hijackloader being used to load RemcosRAT in campaigns targeting CrowdStrike customers, likely from LATAM countries (based on Spanish filenames and instructions). The delivery of PureHVNC RAT is interesting in that X-Force has not previously observed any campaigns where PureHVNC was delivered to Spanish-speaking users. PureHVNC RAT is part of a set of tools sold by PureCoder. The malicious tools are readily for sale on the dark web on underground forums, as well as on Telegram.
Users are presented with an email purporting to be an official correspondence related to the Attorney General’s office of Colombia. The email states that a lawsuit has been filed by a former employee, and is being processed before the labor courts. Attached to the email is an SVG file, which is opened by the victim in Google Drive. In most instances, the document preview is visible and is ready for download by clicking on the download button. In one instance, the victim was presented with a “Couldn’t preview file” and a download button, which opened the file in Google Drive. In any case, while in Google Drive, clicking anywhere on the document will download a ZIP archive file, and the victim is now presented with a “Download Complete” page containing a password such as “KC4SX87”. The ZIP file contains several additional files, one being an executable file for which the user needs the password in order to execute it if clicked. Clicking on the EXE file will initiate the infection chain, whereby Hijackloader is used to deploy several different payloads, including PureHVNC.
Malware stage 1: DLL side-loading
Hijackloader uses a technique called DLL side-loading, which abuses the search order Windows uses to locate required libraries to execute a malicious DLL. Hijackloader uses a legitimate javaw.exe file that has been renamed with a judiciary-themed name (02 BOLETA FISCAL.exe). Since one of the dependencies of javaw.exe is JLI.dll, Hijackloader places a modified version of JLI.dll in the same directory. When the renamed javaw.exe is launched, the operating system also loads the malicious DLL from the local directory.
The primary function of the malicious JLI.dll is to load the 2nd stage payload, MSTH7EN.dll. It does this by calling the LoadLibraryW() API, which loads MSTH7EN.dll into the process’s address space. The API call returns the image base address of the newly loaded DLL. This address is then added to a specific offset to calculate the entry point of the malicious code in MSTH7EN.dll.
Malware stage 2: Loading phase
The second-stage payload begins with initialization. To avoid detection, it dynamically loads and resolves all necessary libraries and APIs. Once complete, it verifies that the current working directory matches the Hijackloader’s location, ensuring the third-stage payload can be referenced and loaded properly.
The third-stage payload contains an encrypted malware configuration with the following components:
Upon decryption, the malware configuration contains information, such as the following:
The shellcode is then loaded into vssapi.dll, which is the DLL specified in the malware’s configuration. This is done by calling VirtualProtect() to change the memory protection of the DLL’s .text section to PAGE_EXECUTE_READWRITE. Finally, the shellcode is copied to this writable address, and the flow of execution is transferred to it.
The shellcode acts as a loader, but first, it hashes running process names in the system and compares them to the values specified in the malware configuration. If a match is found, the malware uses the NtDelayExecution() API to stall its own execution.
Next, it reads the content of Plagkeg.zk. The content of this file is another encrypted malware configuration and HijackLoader’s modules. The data is split into multiple chunks, with the initial chunk containing the following information:
The subsequent chunks follow this structure:
To assemble these chunks, HijackLoader iterates through the encrypted data searching for the “????IDAT“ pattern, where the question marks act as wildcards. Once a match is found, it checks if the four bytes immediately following the pattern are equal to 0xC6A579EA. This confirms that the initial chunk has been found, which is important because it contains the total size of the shellcode and the decryption key. If the value matches, HijackLoader stores the shellcode bytes into a buffer. The process is repeated for all subsequent chunks, with their shellcode bytes being appended to the same buffer, until no more matching patterns are found.
Once done, the buffer containing the encrypted shellcode is decrypted using an XOR cipher and then decompressed using the LZNT1 algorithm. The result is a structure that contains various information, such as the final payload, the module structure, etc.
Malware stage 3: ti64 - main module
HijackLoader’s functionality is divided into modules. Some contain executable code, while others are simply information used for reference. An example of this is the COPYLIST module, which contains the list of filenames related to this variant of HijackLoader. As per Trellix’s report, some variants of HijackLoader support up to 40 modules, but the sample analyzed for this report only supports 35. Not all modules are executed, and their use depends on flags specified in the malware configuration.
The table below summarizes the name of each module and its purpose:
HijackLoader loops through these structures and converts each module name to a hash using a custom algorithm. Once the match for the “ti64” module is found, it calculates a pointer to the module’s code by adding the offset of the data to the base of the module data array. This pointer is then returned and used as a reference to shellcode of “ti64”.
Next, the malware performs another DLL hollowing operation to inject the “ti64” module’s shellcode. The target is a DLL specified in the previously decrypted configuration, which in this case is pla.dll.
Module Name
Hash
Purpose
AVDATA
0x78B783CA
Contains hashes of security product-related processes
ESAL
0x757C9405
Cleans the in-memory data of hijackloader and executes the final payload
ESLDR
0xE7794E15
Used to inject and execute shellcode related to HijackLoader
ESWR
0x93EB1CB1
Clears out the shellcode data and executes the rshell module
FIXED
0x699D0C82
Legitimate PE file used for injecting code into its process
LauncherLdr64
0xF4F141C2
Decrypts configuration files that are stored on the disk
modCreateProcess
0x696F778F
Used to execute a file
modTask
0x3115355E
Creates persistence using scheduled task
modUAC
0xC64EBFDA
Used for privilege escalation
modWriteFile
0xFCE82FC1
Handles file creation on disk
rshell
rshell64
0x74984889
Executes the final payload
ti
ti64
0x3EE477F1
Serves as the main shellcode that executes all the other modules
TinyCallProxy
0x455CBBC3
Acts as a proxy to execute API calls
tinystub
0x4EACE798
Contains dummy executable file, which is used for patching during the final payload execution process
tinyutilitymodule.dll
0xA1D724FC
Overwrites the PE headers of a specified file with null bytes
SM
0xD8222145
Contains the name of the system DLL used in call stack spoofing or shellcode injection
COPYLIST
0x1AE7700A
A list of files names for copying or deletion
CUSTOMINJECT
0x6703F815
Contains a legitimate executable file which is used for injecting code into its process memory. The process is created in a custom path specified by the CUSTOMINJECTPATH module
CUSTOMINJECTPATH
0x192A4446
Contains a file path used to create the legitimate file in the CUSTOMINJECT module
X64L
0xCB5B9F3F
Module that is injected into a process to serve as an injection proxy
WDUACDATA
0x4D75088D
Contains the string used for executing commands via cmd
WDDATA
0xB718A6AE
Contains a PowerShell command to add a Windows Defender Antivirus exclusion
PERSDATA
0xA2E0AB5D
Contains the configuration used by the modTask module to create scheduled tasks
MUTEX
0x1999709F
Contains the name of mutex to check
The modUAC module, similar to the other modules, uses TinycallProxy to call APIs. If the first DWORD of the UACDATA module is 2, it uses the “runas” to elevate its privilege. Otherwise, it uses the CMSTPLUA COM interface to bypass UAC.
In some variants, HijackLoader uses a technique called “stack spoofing“ to mask the origin of API and system calls. It does this by using the base pointer register (EBP) to navigate the stack, following the chain of EBP pointers to retrieve the return address from each stack frame. If a return address is not within the .text section of ntdll.dll or kernelbase.dll, HijackLoader stores it for later. This process is repeated until the stack limit is reached or until three consecutive return addresses are found within those system libraries.
Next, it performs call stack spoofing by overwriting the saved, legitimate return addresses with fake ones. Each fake address is generated by selecting a random export from a DLL specified by the SM module (in this case, dcd9.dll) and adding a random offset, ensuring the final pointer lands within that module’s .text section. Heaven’s Gate is then used to perform the syscall. Immediately after the call completes, the original stack addresses are restored.
More recent variants, however, use a different technique. Instead of stack spoofing, HijackLoader loads the target DLL specified by the SM module via LoadLibraryW(). It then saves the code from a random offset within that DLL to a temporary buffer and replaces it with the TinyCallProxy64 module’s shellcode, which is designed to call the specified API. Once the call is finished, the original, clean code is restored.
HijackLoader uses these techniques for a select number of functions that are likely to be monitored by AV software, such as ZwProtectVirtualMemory and ZwGetContextThread.
Technique
Description
Time-based anti-debugging check
Uses a timing-based evasion technique by measuring the latency of the cpuid instruction. It wraps the cpuid call with rdtsc instructions inside a loop, and if the execution time exceeds a specified threshold, it detects the presence of a debugger or virtual machine.
Hypervisor check
Performs a standard anti-VM check by executing the cpuid instruction and checking the “hypervisor bit” (bit 31) in the returned ECX register. If this bit is set to 1, it indicates the presence of a hypervisor.
Vendor ID check
Performs an anti-VM check by querying the hypervisor information leaf (0x40000000). A return value in EAX that is greater than or equal to 0x40000000 indicates the presence of active hypervisor-specific CPUID leaves.
Checks total RAM
Performs an anti-sandbox check by querying the total physical RAM. It calls NtQuerySystemInformation to calculate the total memory in gigabytes (by right-shifting the byte count by 30) and terminates if the result is below 4GB.
Checks number of processors
Performs an anti-sandbox check by querying the number of CPU cores. It calls NtQuerySystemInformation to get the NumberOfProcessors and compares it against the value specified in the configuration of the ANTIVM module.
Username checking
Compares the current user’s username to the specified value in the ANTIVM module.
Computer name checking
Checks if the computer name consists of only numbers.
Checks current working directory
Checks if the current module path is on the desktop.
A failed anti-virtualization check results in process termination via a call to ZwTerminateProcess().
The unhooking routine compares the .text section of the currently loaded ntdll.dll against a clean, mapped copy. It scans for call (0xE8) and jmp (0xE9) instructions and detects a hook if the instruction type or destination address differs between the two versions. If a hook is found, the malware patches the in-memory ntdll.dll by restoring the original, clean bytes.
HijackLoader’s persistence mechanism is also controlled by its configuration. The behavior is dictated by a flag:
In addition to these flags, HijackLoader can create another persistence mechanism by checking for a PERSDATA module. This module contains the necessary configuration data, such as the task name, to create a second scheduled task.
Injection Type
Description
If the file to inject is a DLL or injection flags is less than 0x3
the final payload will be executed under the same process, so the DLL payload will be mapped in the hollowed DLL.
If the final payload is not a .NET/CLR file, injection flags 0x20 is false and 0x80 is true
Hides the rshell payload in a dummy tinystub PE using a rolled-back NTFS transaction. It then maps this hidden PE into a suspended process (FIXED), where the ESWR module hijacks the main thread’s context to execute the rshell code.
If the final payload is not a .NET/CLR file, injection flags 0x20 and 0x80 are both false
The FIXED module is dropped to disk and created as a suspended process. The ESWR module is then used to trigger the rshell payload’s execution within the FIXED process.
The injection flags 0x100 is set to true and 0x20 is false
Injects rshell into a suspended legitimate system executable (e.g., MSBuild.exe) located by parsing the .NET header for the CLR path. The payload is patched in-memory before being executed via thread context hijacking and clears its own PE headers.
Injection flags 0x4 and 0x80 are both true.
Conditionally drops the FIXED module, then stores the rshell payload in a rolled-back transacted file (tinystub). It injects this into the suspended FIXED process via section mapping. Execution is triggered via thread context hijacking, followed by optionally erases its PE header.
Injection flags 0x4 is true and 0x80 is false.
HijackLoader launches a suspended process, creates and maps a new memory section directly within it, and then writes the patched rshell module into this section. Execution is triggered by hijacking the main thread’s context to run the rshell code.
Injection flags 0x4 is false and 0x10 is true.
Performs Process Hollowing by launching its FIXED module, wiping its main memory section, and then copying in the payload. It writes the “MZ” header in two separate calls. Finally, it injects the patched rshell module, modifies the PEB, and optionally erases the payload’s PE header.
Injection type is set to 4
Injects the main payload and rshell module via section mapping. A section is created and populated locally with the patched rshell and payload, then mapped into a suspended target process (a system native binary or CUSTOMINJECT module). Execution is triggered by hijacking the main thread’s context to point to the rshell entry point.
Users within LATAM regions are increasingly targets of emails impersonating government or judicial entities, with themes often creating a sense of urgency. X-Force observes campaigns that routinely involve an embedded link or ZIP attachments that lead victims to malicious downloaders. Between August and October 2025, X-Force observed several emails targeting users likely residing in Colombia with emails imitating the Attorney General’s office of Colombia with official document downloads. Hijackloader is a modular malware with evasion and persistence mechanisms, primarily delivered to users as a ZIP or RAR archive file. The archives contain a malicious DLL that is sideloaded and used to deliver additional payloads. These emails, likely a part of a single campaign, are significant in that the actors utilize the Hijackloader to deliver PureHVNC RAT, a combination not previously observed by X-Force.
Indicator
Indicator Type
Context
troquelesmyj[@]gmail.com
Sender email
nuevos777[.]duckdns[.]org
Domain
C2 Domain
7octubredc[.]duckdns[.]org
Domain
C2 Domain
dckis13[.]duckdns[.]org
Domain
C2 Domain
dckis7[.]duckdns[.]org
Domain
C2 Domain
enviopago[.]mysynology[.]net
Domain
C2 Domain
maximo26[.]duckdns[.]org
Domain
C2 Domain
sofiavergara[.]duckdns[.]org
Domain
C2 Domain
hxxps[:]//drive[.]google[.]com
URL
SVG Host
hxxps[:]//drive[.]google[.]com/
URL
SVG Host
e7120d45ee357f30cb602c0d93
SHA256
ZIP
7e64102405459192813541448c8
SHA256
RAR
14becb3a9663128543e1868d09
SHA256
Hijackloader
57c49cff3e71bc75641c78a5a72d
SHA256
Hijackloader
7c3d9ad3f1bd890e3552dc6709
SHA256
Hijackloader
ce42377d3d26853fd1718f69341
SHA256
Hijackloader
a0e4979b4e4a706286438d48f
SHA256
Hijackloader
6d93a486e077858b75eb814e
SHA256
Hijackloader
bdca9849d7263d508b7ed4db
SHA256
Hijackloader
1ae61edf35127264d329b7c0e2
SHA256
Hijackloader
2ec31a8a36d73fa8354a7ac0c
SHA256
Hijackloader
776bbaa44c7788e0ccd5945
SHA256
Hijackloader
9e9997b54da0c633ffcf0a4fb
SHA256
Hijackloader
b2f733b67f1ef06d9e5ce76d3
SHA256
Hijackloader
c93e70d20ba2948a6a8a013
SHA256
Hijackloader
d550a2a327394148c0c3d05
SHA256
Hijackloader
e668ca17fcdfa818aac35f1206
SHA256
Hijackloader
fe6d0ee45a70359008b2916
SHA256
Hijackloader
977f2f18ff13c93406c5702f83
SHA256
Hijackloader
768ca38878c5bb15650343ce
SHA256
Hijackloader
47245b7d2d8cb6b92308deb
SHA256
Hijackloader
4484b0ac51536890301a0e6
SHA256
Hijackloader
0113d9f3d93069a29458b3b4
SHA256
Hijackloader
22d474e729d600dcd84ce139
SHA256
Hijackloader
2cbfc482e27a2240a48d2fb6f
SHA256
Hijackloader
96ee786c5b6167c0f0f770efba
SHA256
Hijackloader
33d0c63777882c9ec514be06
SHA256
PureHVNC
afecefa6d9bd1e6d1c9214420
SHA256
PureHVNC
85641c8fb94e8e4c5202152dc
SHA256
PureHVNC
1bf3a1cf9bc7eded0b8994d44
SHA256
PureHVNC
