What drives incident responders: key findings from the 2022 incident responder study.

Cyberattacks seldom happen when it’s convenient. In fact, it’s relatively common for them to occur on weekends or holidays — threat actors capitalize on the fact that there is fewer staff on site, and those who are there are focused on the coming weekend or time off.

It’s also not uncommon for attacks of this nature to involve critical systems — systems that help EMT professionals route patients to life-saving medical care or those that ensure food supplies continue to flow to grocery stores. Cyberattacks are no longer relegated to data accessibility — they frequently cross the line into real-world effects felt by everyday people.

It’s a familiar story for incident responders: It’s Friday afternoon, and a client calls to report they’re experiencing a serious incident. Sometimes it involves multiple systems and threatens to take their business completely offline. They need immediate assistance — and every second counts.

The first 72 hours of an incident are critical and can be incredibly demanding. Responders often work nonstop to locate the initial attack vector, contain the threat, assess the damage, and, ultimately, reduce the overall impact of the incident. Adding to that, this is likely not the only incident a responder is working — it’s common for incident response (IR) teams to have to focus on two or even three incidents simultaneously.

Incident responders are tasked with defending constantly expanding environments from evolving and increasingly aggressive threats. A new study from IBM Security conducted by Morning Consult surveyed more than 1,100 cybersecurity incident responders across 10 countries and found that 67% experience stress or anxiety daily due to the pressures of responding to a cyber incident.

Responders are unique individuals. They do what they do because they’re driven by a sense of duty to the organizations they defend and the people they protect. In fact, nearly 80% of incident responders reference this sense of duty among the top reasons that attract them to the profession.

Read on to unpack more of the top takeaways from the study.