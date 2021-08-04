Itg18: Operational security errors continue to plague sizable Iranian threat group.

This blog supplements a Black Hat USA 2021 talk given August 2021.

IBM Security X-Force threat intelligence researchers continue to track the infrastructure and activity of a suspected Iranian threat group ITG18. This group’s tactics, techniques and procedures(TTPs) overlap with groups known as Charming Kitten, Phosphorus and TA453.

Since our initial report on the group’s training videos in May 2020, X-Force has uncovered additional operational security errors by this group. Our continued analysis led to the discovery of a malicious tool that has not been previously linked to this threat actor, a custom Android backdoor we named “LittleLooter.” LittleLooter has only been observed being used by ITG18. X-Force is not aware of other threat actors leveraging this backdoor.

Additionally, from August 2020 through May 2021, X-Force observed ITG18 successfully compromise multiple victims aligned with the Iranian reformist movement. Given the timing and focus of the activity, this may have been in support of surveillance objectives leaving up to the June 2021 presidential elections in Iran. Finally, despite continued OPSEC errors, ITG18 appears to conduct a sizeable and often successful operation that heavily focuses on compromising personal webmail and social media accounts.