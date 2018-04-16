With IBM X-Force Threat Management, clients’ security teams benefit from the global power of IBM Security expertise and innovation and tap into an integrated ecosystem of security partners. Clients are supported through a flexible delivery model consisting of our global and regional X-Force Command Centers along with local on-site experts.

This is made possible by leveraging our new, innovative X-Force Protection Platform, the engine underpinning X-Force Threat Management, which currently processes over 2 trillion security events per month using Watson artificial intelligence (AI), behavioral analytics and intelligent orchestration powered by Resilient.

The X-Force Protection Platform integrates with a strong partner ecosystem, including but not limited to Carbon Black, Crowdstrike, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Checkpoint. The platform will extend to clients via a new mobile experience that puts the information and the ability to take action directly in the palms of their hands.

With IBM X-Force Threat Management, our clients will be able to:

Accelerate security by keeping pace with digital transformation and dramatically reducing the response time against threats.

Mitigate liability by minimizing brand damage and reducing exposure to regulatory, financial and privacy risks.

Manage complexity by streamlining fragmented approaches to threat management with prescriptive processes, tools and expertise.

Extend expertise by leveraging X-Force as a force multiplier across their security team.

We invite you to learn more at our exclusive May 29 webinar, “Tired of Your MSSP Not Innovating?”