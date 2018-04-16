3 min read
Each week, we see new public disclosures about companies impacted by cybersecurity breaches. Sure, it’s easy to say, “How could this have happened?” or, “They weren’t trying hard enough!” But the reality is that most companies are just flat-out overwhelmed. Below are a few reasons why.
Designed by clients for clients, IBM X-Force Threat Management offers a smarter security solution to manage the 360-degree life cycle. By establishing a modern partnership, IBM Security experts collaborate with clients on a prescriptive journey toward improved threat management maturity
With IBM X-Force Threat Management, clients’ security teams benefit from the global power of IBM Security expertise and innovation and tap into an integrated ecosystem of security partners. Clients are supported through a flexible delivery model consisting of our global and regional X-Force Command Centers along with local on-site experts.
This is made possible by leveraging our new, innovative X-Force Protection Platform, the engine underpinning X-Force Threat Management, which currently processes over 2 trillion security events per month using Watson artificial intelligence (AI), behavioral analytics and intelligent orchestration powered by Resilient.
The X-Force Protection Platform integrates with a strong partner ecosystem, including but not limited to Carbon Black, Crowdstrike, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Checkpoint. The platform will extend to clients via a new mobile experience that puts the information and the ability to take action directly in the palms of their hands.
With IBM X-Force Threat Management, our clients will be able to:
