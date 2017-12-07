Inside the IBM X-Force Command advanced persistent threat CTF competition

Bringing attention to cyberattacks can be a tricky affair, especially when your audience is nontechnical. Most cyberattacks lack impact and meaning to some organizations, and more so to the public. This is a substantial hurdle to overcome when trying to draw attention to the growing volume of cyberthreats. How do you demonstrate the potential damage of a cyberattack in a visual, tangible and memorable way? An interesting solution is to use hackable Internet of Things (IoT) devices and pair them with models created using 3-D printing technology.

Hadley’s Hope is a science fiction-themed model city with physical, hackable services that are controlled by IoT devices. When a hacker gains access to one of these services, his or her actions are made visually apparent to anyone observing the model city. When the city’s train starts moving too fast, for example, or when its perimeter fence lights are flashing seemingly at random, it is very apparent that the system has been compromised. With these visual cues, it is much easier to demonstrate the potential dangers of a cyberattack to both technical and nontechnical audiences.

On the day of the competition, many teams attempted the Hadley’s Hope challenge, with one team managing to hack in and take control of the perimeter fence and train. The successful team revealed that this was one of the most enjoyable challenges — so enjoyable, in fact, that the team wanted to continue triggering events in the city even after the game had ended.