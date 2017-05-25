Incident response: Planning for the attack before it happens

Security

25 May 2017

2 min read

Author

Wendi Whitmore

Global Lead for X-Force, IBM

By now, you’ve no doubt heard of WannaCry, the ransomware attack that impacted over 300,000 victims in more than 100 countries over the past 10 days. While we’ve all focused on effective patching strategies to prevent further infection, an important part of the discussion is how to plan for a successful incident response (IR) to ransomware and other types of attacks.

Nipping ransomware in the bud

When dealing with ransomware attacks, the primary goal is to avoid falling victim in the first place. The key is to consistently back up your most critical data. You should also ensure that your backup servers and systems aren’t always connected to the network. That way, a ransomware attack within your environment will have little impact, since you’ll still be able to access your critical data.

That said, an effective backup strategy is simply one part of a larger security and response plan, which should be developed proactively. To successfully combat ransomware and other types of targeted attacks, it’s critical to create an incident response plan, document it and test it regularly to identify gaps and changes within the environment.

Industry newsletter

The latest tech news, backed by expert insights

Thank you! You are subscribed.

Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.

Building an effective incident response plan

Organizations that have a documented incident response plan and an IR team, whether it’s internal, external or a combination of both, can respond to a breach more quickly than those who don’t. Organizations that are able to complete an investigation in 30 days or less save an average of USD 1,000,000 over those who don’t.

Furthermore, organizations that document their plans and test them quarterly or biannually are able to more effectively prepare for security incidents and practice their response actions in advance of a real attack. This allows these enterprises to accelerate the process of response and investigation, greatly reducing data exposure and financial losses.

An effective response plan should contain a broad scope of technical and nontechnical actions that need to be conducted by all stakeholders within the environment. This requires leaders to ask questions such as:

  • Does the information security team have the data needed to perform live responses on hosts in the environment? Is that data searchable from a central location? Are analysts able to pull data from or images of remote hosts when needed?
  • Does the organization have contracts in place with external crisis communications firms, outside legal counsel specializing in privacy and experienced incident response firms who can supplement the internal teams?
  • How do stakeholders within the organization communicate with each other when there is concern that email systems may be compromised by an unauthorized actor?
  • What information are employees authorized to communicate to third parties during a breach, if any? Are employees aware of this policy?
  • What type of communications will be shared with the news media by the organization? Are there holding statements already crafted that can be used in a crisis?

Documenting and regularly testing a variety of scenarios helps organizations determine where gaps may exist. Most importantly, this enables security teams to fix vulnerabilities in advance of a breach.

Mixture of Experts | 7 March, episode 45

Decoding AI: Weekly News Roundup

Join our world-class panel of engineers, researchers, product leaders and more as they cut through the AI noise to bring you the latest in AI news and insights.
Watch the latest podcast episodes

How IBM can help

To learn how IBM X-Force can help you with anything regarding cybersecurity including incident response, threat intelligence, or offensive security services schedule a meeting here.
If you are experiencing cybersecurity issues or an incident, contact X-Force to help:

US hotline 1-888-241-9812 | Global hotline (+001) 312-212-8034.