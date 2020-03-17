IBM X-Force threat intelligence cybersecurity brief: novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

If you have cybersecurity concerns or are experiencing an incident, IBM X-Force IRIS is here to help. Contact us. US hotline 1-888-241-9812; Global hotline (+001) 312-212-8034

Global events such as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) make all of us attractive targets for cybercriminals. Whether it’s phishing emails or new targeted scams, these tactics are meant to take advantage of citizens who are understandably concerned about their health and safety during this challenging time.

COVID-19 email exploits can deliver damaging ransomware and other dangerous cyberthreats. X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS) has decades of experience responding to these kinds of attacks. At the same time, this is a developing situation. We must remain vigilant and be on the lookout for criminals using scare tactics as a lure to encourage us to open malicious emails, potentially compromising our network security with malware that can steal our browsing history, IDs, passwords and other personal information.

We remain committed to keeping clients safe during this global event. To that end, we have created a consolidated X-Force Exchange Collection of known threat actors and how they’re exploiting COVID-19. It’s important you take a few moments and familiarize yourself with the basic recommendations in the collection. You should also be aware of the specific, known cyber activity related to COVID-19. This information is detailed in the links on the right side of the page under “Linked Collections.”

X-Force will update this collection with additional information as it becomes available. Please bookmark this URL and check back regularly for the latest threat actor information.