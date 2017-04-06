IBM X-Force research: Weaponizing the Internet of Things.

<1 min read
It is widely known that cybercriminals are populating botnets with easily exploitable Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as security cameras, webcams and DVRs. With the proliferation of IoT devices accelerating significantly — expected to account for more than two-thirds of the 34 billion internet-connected devices projected by 2020 — it is vital that organizations and consumers look to implement IoT security best practices to combat these evolving threats.
Read this exclusive IBM X-Force report to learn how DDoS attacks and botnets such as Mirai can wreak havoc on networks and compromise sensitive data.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.