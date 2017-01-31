Insider threats, both malicious and inadvertent, also continue to plague health care organizations. According to IBM Managed Security Services (MSS) data, insiders were responsible for 68 percent of all network attacks targeting health care data in 2016. Almost two-thirds of those attacks originated from unwitting parties who may have fallen victim to phishing scams or misconfigured servers.

Ransomware attacks and insiders aren’t the only threats to the health care sector. Risks can also materialize through indirect events such as third-party electronic health record (EHR) vendor breaches. In 2015, for example, a health care software company revealed that cybercriminals had stolen data belonging to almost 4 million patients.

The new IBM report on the MSS data revealed that 48 percent of attacks use malicious data input to control or disrupt a target system’s behavior. This represents the No. 1 attack vector threatening health care data.