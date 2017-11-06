How not to store passwords: SHA-1 fails again

Is password hashing encryption? No. To ensure that you don’t make this mistake, it’s best to have the development process create strong standards.

When reviewing code, I’ve seen all kinds of modules and source code refer to password hashing as encrypting the password. This is just not true. Hashing is a one-way function designed to always produce the same results when data is passed into it. Hashing can be a cryptographic function, but it does not encrypt the data. However, it can be a way to store passwords without retaining the original text.

I recently worked on a project where I was able to gain access to a database that not only contained bcrypt hashes, but also SHA-1 hashes in the same row. Bcrypt is a solid way to protect password hashes because it takes a lot of power to brute-force them. Bcrypt uses salts by default and does multiple rounds using the password and a salt to get a hash result.