Hive0156 continues Remcos campaigns against Ukraine

As of early July 2025, IBM X-Force is monitoring active Hive0156 Remcos Remote Access Trojan (RAT) campaigns targeting victims in Ukraine. Hive0156 is a Russian-aligned threat actor seeking to compromise individuals within the Ukrainian government or military. The group’s Tools, Tactics and Procedures (TTPs) strongly overlap with CERT-UA’s UAC-0184 actor. Hive0156 delivers weaponized Microsoft LNK and PowerShell files, leading to the download and execution of Remcos RAT. X-Force observed key decoy documents featuring themes that suggest a focus on the Ukrainian military and evolving to a potential wider audience.
Hive0156 is a Russian-aligned threat actor primarily using commodity malware and decoy documents to orchestrate malicious cyber campaigns in Ukraine. Reported throughout 2024, Hive0156 targeted Ukrainian military signal chats and personnel by delivering malicious LNK files or PowerShell scripts, leading to Remcos infections. The group uses decoy document themes highly relevant to personnel concerned with the operational posture of the Ukrainian military.
Leading up to mid-2025, Hive0156’s widespread use of relevant military themes for decoy documents suggests a priority interest in targeting members of the Ukrainian military. Decoy documents in the campaigns are often corrupted or junk data files, but reveal themes selected by the group to entice victim engagement. Filenames are often found in transliterated forms of Russian or Ukrainian. Highlighted below are documents used by Hive0156 in their operations before Mid-2025.
The 33rd Mechanized is a Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. In late 2024, the 33rd participated in combat operations in Kurakhove and later the front lines of Heorhiivka and Vuhledar. The decoy is an unauthenticated functional Excel document with various metrics generally communicating the levels of various resources.
Nakaz_shchodo_perevyrky_gotovnosty_1mehbat_14.07.2024.docx may refer to an order of readiness and possibly relate to the 33rd Mechanized Brigade. The filename refers to the readiness of the first mechanized battalion, an official battalion within the 33rd.
In June 2024, CERT-UA reported UAC-0184 delivering malicious files featuring Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, which led to similar attack chains.
Machine translated, Rozrahunok_rozpodyl_operatyvnogo_skladu.doc refers to the distribution of the operational staff. Given consistent wartime themes, it is likely this refers to troop numbers.
Pozicii_protivnika_zapad_i_yugo_zapad.xlsx is translated from Russian, and is a functional Excel document. The file consists of coordinates mapping to the Zanjan Providence of Iran. Upon inspection of the coordinates, the locations appear to consist mostly of farmland near irrigation sources such as the Tikmeh Dash River.
As of mid-2025, X-Force is observing transliterated Ukrainian language decoy documents featuring themes related to “petitions”, “official cover letters” or “formal rejections”. This is a departure from the group's emphasis on military themes to a more general audience. Decoy documents observed after mid-2025 are generally corrupted or filled with junk data.
As of early July 2025, the group continues to deliver Remcos as their primary final payload and has simplified their delivery since 2024. Recent Hive0156 campaigns begin with a weaponized first-stage LNK or PowerShell file. Upon execution, the first stage attempts to contact the actor's command-and-control (C2) infrastructure to retrieve the decoy document and zip archive of malicious files. The communication to the C2 server is filtered by geographic region and an expected user-agent. Upon successful retrieval, the decoy document is presented to the user, but is often corrupted. In the background, an instance of Hijackloader (a.k.a. IDAT Loader) is executed and delivers Remcos RAT.
In recent campaigns, Hive0156 alternates its first-stage infections between malicious LNK or PowerShell files. The functionality of both types is equivalent. First stage execution is critical to the group's delivery of their loader malware, which is downloaded in a zip archive. Both first-stage types execute a HijackLoader infection chain in the background while presenting the user with a decoy document.
One key difference between LNK and PowerShell-style campaigns is the delivery of the decoy document. In LNK-based campaigns, two separate C2 requests are initiated to download the decoy document and the HijackLoader ZIP archive. In PowerShell-based campaigns, one call to download the HijackLoader ZIP file is initiated and contains the decoy document. This distinction may help network defenders identify the type of first-stage infection encountered.
The execution of HijackLoader serves as the group's delivery mechanism for Remcos. Also known as IDAT Loader, HijackLoader references data files co-located within the first-stage zip to unravel the final payload – Remcos.
The threat actor packages HijackLoader within a ZIP file. HijackLoader ZIP files contain multiple components, all required to be present in order to continue the infection chain.
The following components are normally present within a HijackLoader ZIP file:
In this example, files relating to HijackLoader were packaged in a ZIP file named premo.zip. The legitimate executable PortRemo.exe is executed by the initial LNK file, which will load the malicious patched DLL sqlite3.dll.
The following image shows the import table for PortRemo.exe. At some point during execution, one of these functions will be called and eventually lead to the malicious code within sqlite3.dll.
In this example, sqlite3_result_text16() is the malicious function. HijackLoader will utilize the export table in order to prevent IDA from properly analyzing the file.
The patched DLL will read and decrypt the first-stage shellcode for HijackLoader. The decrypted shellcode will decrypt the PNG file that contains HijackLoader components. HijackLoader utilizes various modules for enhanced functionality.
The following table lists known modules as well as their functionality:
Name
Functionality
AVDATA
Blocklist module, which checks for process names known to be related to security software.
ESAL
Executes the final payload.
ESLDR
Used to inject and execute shellcode related to HijackLoader.
ESWR
Removes shellcode from memory and executes the "rshell" module.
FIXED
A legitimate executable file that is used for process injection.
LaunchLdr
Decrypts the HijackLoader PNG file in order to extract all modules.
rshell
Sets up the final payload in memory and executes it.
ti
Performs post-first-stage code injection.
tinystub
An empty PE file used for patching and injection.
tinyutilitymodule
Overwrites PE headers of specified files with null bytes.
Once all modules are completed, HijackLoader will inject its final payload into a remote process.
X-Force’s analysis of Hive0156’s Remcos configuration appears to be sparse on enabled functionality. However, this does not indicate a diminished threat. Hive0156's version of Remcos is primarily configured to establish communication with the group's C2 infrastructure and periodically wait for new commands. The group appears to operate multiple campaigns in parallel and maintains diligent use of Remcos’ campaign ID feature. Throughout 2025, X-Force observed hmu2005, gu2005, ra2005 and ra2005new campaign IDs associated with the group.
Remcos is a Remote Administration Tool developed by Breaking-Security. Details about its features can be found here.
Upon execution, Remcos will load its configuration from a blob within its resources. Once complete, Remcos will parse its configuration, which determines what actions it will take during execution.
Remcos accepts the following configuration parameters:
Config ID
Function
0x0
Contains C2 addresses.
0x1
Contains an identifier for the campaign.
0x2
Determines how often Remcos should connect to C2.
0x3
Install Remcos once executed. Installation includes moving it to a special location.
0x4
0x5
Enables persistence using HKLM and HKCU Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run
0x7
Maximum file size for keylogger data before it is rotated.
0x8
Enables persistence using the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\Explorer\Run registry key.
0x9
Directory to place Remcos during installation.
0xA
Filename to move Remcos to during install.
0xC
Enable the hidden file attribute and set associated files as read-only.
0xE
A mutex name.
0xF
Determines whether the keylogger is disabled, enabled fully or enabled only for certain windows.
0x10
Used to determine where keylogs are stored.
0x11
Used to determine the filename for keylogs.
0x12
Controls RC4 encryption for keylogs.
0x13
Controls hiding for the keylogger files.
0x14
Enables or disables the screen recording functionality.
0x15
Interval in minutes for capturing each screenshot.
0x16
Only record screenshots for specific window names if enabled.
0x17
Window names for the above option.
0x18
Time interval associated with taking screenshots of specific windows.
0x19
Parent directory to store screenshots.
0x23
Enables or disables audio recording.
0x24
Duration in seconds for each audio recording.
0x25
Parent directory to store audio recordings in.
0x26
Name for folder to store audio recordings in.
0x27
Disables UAC in registry if enabled.
0x28
Logging mode. Used to enable or disable console window.
0x29
Delay in seconds for the first C2 connection attempt.
0x2A
Specific window names for the keylogging functionality.
0x2B
Enables web browser clearing on startup. Remcos is capable of deleting all cookies and logins from Explorer, Chrome and Firefox as instructed by the configuration. The purpose of this feature is to hinder information stealers, and likely has little use for a malicious attacker.
0x2C
Enables web browser cleaning on the first run only.
0x2D
Sleep time in minutes before clearing web browsers.
0x2E
Enables or disables UAC bypass functionality.
0x30
Directory to install Remcos into.
0x31
Directory to store keylogs in.
0x32
Enable watchdog capability. Remcos will inject itself into a second process and monitor its own original process. The primary function is to restart the primary executable if it is terminated.
0x34
Remcos license number.
0x35
Enable showing the mouse pointer on each screenshot taken.
0x36
TLS certificate used for C2 communication.
0x37
TLS key used for C2 communication.
0x38
TLS public certificate for the C2.
Configuration flags are used to determine whether Remcos should enable certain features. Once Remcos parses its configuration, it will begin contacting the C2 servers. Remcos may accept additional commands from its C2 server, including the following:
Command ID
Functionality
0x1
A ping command.
0x2
Disables sending keep-alive packets.
0x3
Lists installed applications.
0x6
Lists running processes.
0x7
Terminates a process.
0x9
Closes a window.
0xA
Shows a window maximized.
0xB
Shows a window.
0xC
Terminates a process by window handle.
0xD
Executes a shell command.
0xE
Starts a piped shell.
0xF
Executes a program.
0x10
Uploads screenshots to the C2 server.
0x11
Gets the host's global IP location.
0x12
Gets information from the offline keylogger functionality.
0x13
Starts the keylogger in online mode.
0x14
Stops the keylogger when started in online mode.
0x15
Uploads keylogger data to the C2.
0x16
Uploads keylogger data to the C2.
0x17
Deletes keylogger data.
0x18
Clears browser cookies and logins.
0x1B
Starts the webcam recording module.
0x1C
Stops the webcam recording module.
0x1D
Enables microphone recording module.
0x1E
Disables microphone recording module.
0x1F
Attempts to steal credentials from various programs. Utilizes Nirsoft password recovery utilities: https://www.nirsoft.net/.
0x20
Deletes a file or folder.
0x21
Terminates its own process and the process of the watchdog.
0x22
Uninstalls Remcos from the system.
0x23
Restarts the computer.
0x24
Updates Remcos from a provided URL.
0x25
Updates Remcos using the C2 server.
0x26
Displays a message box.
0x27
Causes a system shutdown or hibernation to occur.
0x28
Uploads clipboard data to the C2 server.
0x29
Sets the clipboard to C2-defined data.
0x2A
Clears the clipboard.
0x2B
Loads and executes a DLL from the C2.
0x2C
Loads and executes a DLL from a provided URL.
0x2F
Edits the registry based on values provided by the C2.
0x30
Appears to allow the attacker to chat with the victim.
0x31
Sets the Remcos name identifier.
0x32
Allows the use and management of proxies.
0x34
Allows Remcos to manage system services.
0x8F
Searches for a file on the system.
0x92
Sets the system wallpaper.
0x94
Sets the text of a window and lists active processes with windows using EnumWindows().
0x97
Uploads the results of the "dxdiag" command to the C2 server.
0x98
Allows Remcos to manage files through actions such as copying, moving and deleting.
0x99
Uploads screenshot data to the C2.
0x9A
Dumps web browser history using Nirsoft executables.
0x9E
Plays an audio file "alarm.wav". This file is obtained from the C2 server.
0x9F
Enables playing "alarm.wav" on C2 disconnect.
0xA0
Disables playing "alarm.wav" on C2 disconnect.
0xA2
Downloads "alarm.wav" from the C2 server.
0xA3
Plays an audio file.
0xAB
Elevates a process.
0xAC
Enables the logging console window.
0xAD
Shows the logging console window.
0xAE
Hides the logging console window.
0xB2
Injects an executable into a new process and executes it.
0xC5
Sets a registry value.
0xC6
Uploads browser cookies and passwords to the C2.
0xC8
Suspends a process.
0xC9
Resumes a process.
0xCA
Reads a file and sends the content to the C2 server.
0xCB
Writes C2-provided content to a file.
0xCC
Starts the keylogger in offline mode.
0xCD
Stops the keylogger when started in offline mode.
0xCE
Lists a process's TCP and UDP tables.
As shown above, Remcos has a wide variety of capabilities, including remote administration, payload execution, surveillance, persistence and infostealing. Remcos may be used by legitimate system administrators; however, it is also heavily used by various malicious threat actors. The actions taken by Remcos on a system are primarily driven by communication with its C2 server. Remcos includes a GUI panel to allow attackers to easily manage multiple victims within a single interface. The GUI interface allows creating automated tasks as well as manually interacting with the Remcos implant on a victim system.
Hive0156 operates a network of C2 servers worldwide and most likely benefits from Russian hosting provider indifference toward the group's operations. X-Force discovered the group employs geofencing to at least Ukraine and requests header filtering as part of their staging operations. Hive0156 deploys Remcos with limited features enabled, but continuously updates its configuration from its C2. This may indicate a prioritization of dormant access and selectively enabling collection upon new initiatives. The maintenance of unobstructed connectivity between Remcos infections and the group's C2 infrastructure is paramount for continued victim access.
Hive0156 continues to operate malicious cyber operations against Ukraine. X-Force assesses that the group continues to target Ukrainian military personnel but is evolving its decoy documents to more general themes, suggesting a wider victim pool. Organizations and personnel in or with association to the Ukrainian military are at a heightened risk of Hive0156 victim targeting.
X-Force recommends the following actions for mitigating Hive0156 activity:
Indicator
Indicator Type
Context
5.101.83[.]18
IP Address
C2
5.101.83[.]19
IP Address
C2
5.101.82[.]52
IP Address
C2
146.185.239[.]11
IP Address
C2
146.185.239[.]12
IP Address
C2
5.101.80[.]15
IP Address
C2
6637405265adc8b
SHA256
Malicious LNK
46d633c2937eeca2
SHA256
Malicious LNK
14515e5498d3d3219e
SHA256
Malicious LNK
37d2f3d3af2d564d6f9
SHA256
Malicious LNK
842d1e27d919a0ef568
SHA256
Malicious LNK
ccf6d3eaea549b8f1f02
SHA256
Malicious LNK
63e9fa71789996cf52b
SHA256
Malicious LNK
1f157d473ccfe51a22a0
SHA256
Malicious LNK
002e2e591f324ebdfa2
SHA256
Malicious LNK
c38beb137b130c00b6
SHA256
Malicious LNK
6cd56f7f1f8c7c422c672
SHA256
Malicious LNK
44448993bbe5931c62
SHA256
Malicious LNK
d9d26d19da539b0adc
SHA256
Malicious LNK
7efbfd633d469405c66
SHA256
Malicious LNK
9b662720f48749f5b29d
SHA256
Malicious LNK
8556f07ceb37e726a66c
SHA256
Malicious LNK
9d95228173bf5f29bc3d2
SHA256
Malicious LNK
6c5a89c3dd7b596fd1be
SHA256
Malicious LNK
2387e5e7f1eebfa1c27f95
SHA256
Malicious PowerShell
2d69f5ac19a8f9d4989216
SHA256
Hijackloader
e476331dee7ed59dca01
SHA256
Hijackloader
fab5189c5025d7550dab
SHA256
Hijackloader
f3b4d31644fb8607937a
SHA256
Hijackloader
a720d05cb33492b7526
SHA256
Hijackloader
40325649ca85b3022d
SHA256
Hijackloader
e2828abd351fef967f6d3
SHA256
Remcos RAT
072a05492922f4a812ad
SHA256
Remcos RAT
eabb395b925c39cd2199
SHA256
Remcos RAT
53fc03a7446f0b6dda8c4
SHA256
Remcos RAT
6a4a79b885b5bcd8bbd
SHA256
Remcos RAT
068630c8edc29e424f19
SHA256
Remcos RAT
