Hive0156 continues Remcos campaigns against Ukraine

Command ID Functionality

0x1 A ping command.

0x2 Disables sending keep-alive packets.

0x3 Lists installed applications.

0x6 Lists running processes.

0x7 Terminates a process.

0x9 Closes a window.

0xA Shows a window maximized.

0xB Shows a window.

0xC Terminates a process by window handle.

0xD Executes a shell command.

0xE Starts a piped shell.

0xF Executes a program.

0x10 Uploads screenshots to the C2 server.

0x11 Gets the host's global IP location.

0x12 Gets information from the offline keylogger functionality.

0x13 Starts the keylogger in online mode.

0x14 Stops the keylogger when started in online mode.

0x15 Uploads keylogger data to the C2.

0x17 Deletes keylogger data.

0x18 Clears browser cookies and logins.

0x1B Starts the webcam recording module.

0x1C Stops the webcam recording module.

0x1D Enables microphone recording module.

0x1E Disables microphone recording module.

0x1F Attempts to steal credentials from various programs. Utilizes Nirsoft password recovery utilities: https://www.nirsoft.net/.

0x20 Deletes a file or folder.

0x21 Terminates its own process and the process of the watchdog.

0x22 Uninstalls Remcos from the system.

0x23 Restarts the computer.

0x24 Updates Remcos from a provided URL.

0x25 Updates Remcos using the C2 server.

0x26 Displays a message box.

0x27 Causes a system shutdown or hibernation to occur.

0x28 Uploads clipboard data to the C2 server.

0x29 Sets the clipboard to C2-defined data.

0x2A Clears the clipboard.

0x2B Loads and executes a DLL from the C2.

0x2C Loads and executes a DLL from a provided URL.

0x2F Edits the registry based on values provided by the C2.

0x30 Appears to allow the attacker to chat with the victim.

0x31 Sets the Remcos name identifier.

0x32 Allows the use and management of proxies.

0x34 Allows Remcos to manage system services.

0x8F Searches for a file on the system.

0x92 Sets the system wallpaper.

0x94 Sets the text of a window and lists active processes with windows using EnumWindows().

0x97 Uploads the results of the "dxdiag" command to the C2 server.

0x98 Allows Remcos to manage files through actions such as copying, moving and deleting.

0x99 Uploads screenshot data to the C2.

0x9A Dumps web browser history using Nirsoft executables.

0x9E Plays an audio file "alarm.wav". This file is obtained from the C2 server.

0x9F Enables playing "alarm.wav" on C2 disconnect.

0xA0 Disables playing "alarm.wav" on C2 disconnect.

0xA2 Downloads "alarm.wav" from the C2 server.

0xA3 Plays an audio file.

0xAB Elevates a process.

0xAC Enables the logging console window.

0xAD Shows the logging console window.

0xAE Hides the logging console window.

0xB2 Injects an executable into a new process and executes it.

0xC5 Sets a registry value.

0xC6 Uploads browser cookies and passwords to the C2.

0xC8 Suspends a process.

0xC9 Resumes a process.

0xCA Reads a file and sends the content to the C2 server.

0xCB Writes C2-provided content to a file.

0xCC Starts the keylogger in offline mode.

0xCD Stops the keylogger when started in offline mode.