Hive0145 back in German inboxes with Strela Stealer and a backdoor

X-Force first began observing heightened activity from Hive0145 in April 2023. This threat actor is assessed to be financially motivated and is likely functioning as an initial access broker (IAB). Hive0145 stands out from the threat landscape due to its evolving techniques and tightly limited scope of actions on the objective, with a central focus on email credentials. The group is believed to be the exclusive operator of Strela Stealer–a credential-harvesting malware designed to extract login information from Microsoft Outlook and Mozilla Thunderbird. Although the malware has been implemented in C, .NET and now PowerShell, the original functionality has not changed. This kind of data theft often sets the stage for Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks.

IABs like Hive0145 play a crucial role in the cyber criminal ecosystem by acquiring and selling access to compromised environments. They typically offload stolen credentials and other valuable data to third-party actors who specialize in other aspects of the attack chain. While this is standard practice for IABs, it remains unclear whether Hive0145 is aligned with any specific buyers or affiliates when distributing access gained through their operations.