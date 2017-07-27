IBM X-Force Red marked its first-year anniversary with the addition of security specialists, including Space Rogue, who increases the team’s impressive roster of talent.

Hello, my name is Space Rogue. Well, actually, it’s Cris Thomas, but the security community is most likely to recognize my work over the past two decades under my pseudonym.

The name dates back to the early 1990s, when a few friends and I founded L0pht Heavy Industries, one of the first hacker collectives, based in the Boston area. You may remember us as the seven guys who testified before the U.S. Congress on May 19, 1998, to shed light on the vulnerabilities of the internet.

We said something to the effect of, “Any of the seven individuals seated before you could take down the internet within 30 minutes and we need to do something about it now.” We didn’t know it then, but we were just scratching the surface of what has since transpired in the cybersecurity space.