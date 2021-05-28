Attackers launch cyberattack via U.S. aid agency email accounts.

2 min read
Microsoft announced a Russian threat group (ITG11, aka Nobelium, APT29) also thought to be behind the SolarWinds attack conducted an email campaign masquerading as the U.S. Agency for International Development. Microsoft reports that while organizations in the United States received the largest share of attacks, targeted victims span at least 24 countries. The earlier campaign in April and May of this year targeted human rights groups and governmental agencies.
The adversary used a legitimate marketing service, Constant Contact, to distribute malicious URLs and malware to 3,000 individual accounts in 150 organizations via phishing emails. When victims clicked the malicious URL, the adversary attempted to drop a Cobalt Strike Beacon loader, dubbed NativeZone by Microsoft, to maintain persistence on the victim’s computer.
IBM is closely monitoring the situation and updates will be available on the X-Force Exchange Threat Activity Report. Additionally, IBM recommends nongovernmental organizations consider these security best practices to prevent a compromise:
Assistance is also available to assist 24×7 via IBM Security X-Force’s US hotline 1-888-241-9812 | Global hotline (+001) 312-212-8034.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.