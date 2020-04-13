Grandoreiro malware now targeting banks in Spain

The remote-overlay malware trend is highly prolific across Latin America. While it began trending in Brazil circa 2014, this simple malware attack continues to gain popularity among local cybercriminals and is considered the top financial malware threat in the region.

There is a large variety of remote-overlay malware codes active in the wild, each featuring similar code with a modified deployment process and infection mechanism.

Users become infected via malspam, phishing pages or malicious attachments. Once installed on a target device, the malware goes into action upon access to a hardcoded list of entities, mostly local banks.

Once the user enters the targeted website, the attacker is notified and can take over the device remotely. As the victim accesses their online banking account, the attacker can display full-screen overlay images (hence the name “remote overlay”) designed to appear like they are part of the bank’s website. These pages can either block the victim’s access to the site, allowing the attacker to move money after initial authentication, or include additional data fields that the user is prompted to fill out.

In the background, the attacker initiates a fraudulent money transfer from the compromised account and leverages the victim’s presence in real time to obtain any required information to complete it.