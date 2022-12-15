How to embed Gen Z in your organization’s security culture

Generation Z, which Pew Research Center defines as those born after 1996, is considered the first digital-native generation. This group of young people always has the latest technology at their fingertips. Yet even with this strong digital connection, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA) found that Gen Zers have higher cyber incident victimization rates than previous generations.

How can those with the most digital experience fall victim to the most scams?

Gen Z was exposed to emerging tech at a young age. The oldest were in elementary school in the early 2000s — a formative time for computers and smart devices. Ninety-nine percent of teachers in 2009 had computer access and 95% had computers with internet, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Devices became essential to education, especially with the rise of STEM programs across the United States.

Today, devices have a stronghold in and out of the classroom, and Gen Z consistently sets viral trends that ripple across age groups.

As a member of Gen Z, learning that my generation ignores cybersecurity the most was shocking. Why have we not learned from the myriad of scam stories that permeate our history? Was security not a part of our education? We spend enormous amounts of time online, yet many of my Gen Z peers are careless with the security of their data.