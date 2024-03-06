Why federal agencies need a mission-centered cyber response

Each government agency exists to give citizens access to critical services, such as Medicare claims or Veterans Affairs services. These agencies must focus not only on serving their stated mission but also on protecting their ability to meet their mission in the future.

Many citizens get services through online channels, which makes it imperative to reduce the risk of cyberattacks and create a response plan to reduce delays in services. Additionally, federal employees use digital tools to serve citizens in person. To make sure that they continue to serve their missions without disruption, agencies must protect key infrastructure and take all precautions, including practicing cyber incident response.

“Cyber is not simply a technical issue. When there is a cybersecurity incident, that can negatively impact the lives of the people who you are trying to help,” says Claire Nuñez, content and design lead at IBM X-Force Cyber Range. “In a commercial organization, cybersecurity attacks are a business problem, while in federal agencies, cybersecurity actually becomes a mission problem.”

When a crisis like a cyberattack arises, agencies can use their mission to set priorities. For example, many agencies have human life as their first priority and operational impact as their second. The goal is to first provide necessary services at an acceptable level where people’s lives aren’t impeded and then move to a full recovery of services.