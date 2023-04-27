Ex-Conti and FIN7 actors collaborate with new backdoor

This article is being republished with modifications from the original that was published on April 14, 2023, to change the name of the family of malware from Domino to Minodo. This is being done to avoid any possible confusion with the HCL Domino brand. The family of malware that is described in this article is unrelated to, does not impact, nor uses HCL Domino or any of its components in any way. The malware is not associated with HCL or its Domino product suite in any way.

This blog was made possible through contributions from Christopher Caridi.

IBM Security X-Force recently discovered a new malware family we have called “Minodo,” which we assess was created by developers associated with the cybercriminal group that X-Force tracks as ITG14, also known as FIN7. Former members of the Trickbot/Conti syndicate which X-Force tracks as ITG23 have been using Minodo since at least late February 2023 to deliver either the Project Nemesis information stealer or more capable backdoors such as Cobalt Strike.