Empowering cybersecurity leadership: Strategies for effective board engagement.

With the increased regulation surrounding cyberattacks, more and more executives are seeing these attacks for what they are – serious threats to business operations, profitability and business survivability. But what about the Board of Directors? Are they getting all the information they need? Are they aware of your organization’s cybersecurity initiatives? Do they understand why those initiatives matter? Maybe not.
According to Harvard Business Review, only 47% of board members regularly engage with their CISO. There appears to be a huge disconnect between cybersecurity reality and Board of Director awareness. And in the case of a cyber crisis, your organization’s Board may be critical in making those key decisions that customers/clients, the public and now regulatory bodies further require.
As evidenced by the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, cyberattack and data breach costs are increasing year over year. In 2023, the cost of a data breach has increased by 15.3% since 2020. The attack surface of many organizations is also increasing with digital transformation efforts.
With recovery costs skyrocketing and more technology to secure, boards need to be involved in key decisions and they should be aware of what kinds of protections are in place. Boards of Directors are responsible for ensuring an organization stays profitable and accountable to its stakeholders. An ill-informed board may be frustrated and left with the feeling of being unprepared in the case of a cyber crisis. It is better to inform them of security-related efforts sooner rather than later.
For several years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been flirting with the idea of implementing cybersecurity requirements that fall upon the Board of Directors for compliance and ownership. The most recent proposed rule requires public companies to disclose if board members have appropriate cybersecurity expertise and adequate awareness to respond to a cyber crisis within their organization. This requirement represents a growing desire for organizations to take more ownership of data security and enlists additional attack consequences of cyber crisis activities upon the Board of Directors and those who are responsible for informing and arming them with critical crisis response capabilities.
Engaging the board of directors may seem like a difficult task, but there are steps an organization can take to ensure that the Board of Directors is aligned with cybersecurity goals and objectives.
Engaging and communicating with your board of directors doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Take the time to understand members’ concerns and bring them meaningful updates, threat intelligence and metrics. The hardest part is opening the line of conversation and determining what each party needs. Once the relationship is developed, security teams and the Board will be able to converse more easily and effectively, and your organization will be better poised to protect itself.