Empowering cybersecurity leadership: Strategies for effective board engagement.

As evidenced by the Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023, cyberattack and data breach costs are increasing year over year. In 2023, the cost of a data breach has increased by 15.3% since 2020. The attack surface of many organizations is also increasing with digital transformation efforts.

With recovery costs skyrocketing and more technology to secure, boards need to be involved in key decisions and they should be aware of what kinds of protections are in place. Boards of Directors are responsible for ensuring an organization stays profitable and accountable to its stakeholders. An ill-informed board may be frustrated and left with the feeling of being unprepared in the case of a cyber crisis. It is better to inform them of security-related efforts sooner rather than later.

For several years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been flirting with the idea of implementing cybersecurity requirements that fall upon the Board of Directors for compliance and ownership. The most recent proposed rule requires public companies to disclose if board members have appropriate cybersecurity expertise and adequate awareness to respond to a cyber crisis within their organization. This requirement represents a growing desire for organizations to take more ownership of data security and enlists additional attack consequences of cyber crisis activities upon the Board of Directors and those who are responsible for informing and arming them with critical crisis response capabilities.