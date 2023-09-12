Email campaigns leverage updated DBatLoader to deliver RATs, stealers.

11 min read
IBM X-Force has identified new capabilities in DBatLoader malware samples delivered in recent email campaigns, signaling a heightened risk of infection from commodity malware families associated with DBatLoader activity. X-Force has observed nearly two dozen email campaigns since late June leveraging the updated DBatLoader loader to deliver payloads such as Remcos, Warzone, Formbook, and AgentTesla. DBatLoader malware has been used since 2020 by cybercriminals to install commodity malware remote access Trojans (RATs) and infostealers, primarily via malicious spam (malspam).
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
DBatLoader (aka ModiLoader) is a malware strain that has been observed since 2020 used to download and execute the final payload of commodity malware campaigns, namely a remote access tool/trojan (RAT) or infostealer such as Remcos, Warzone, Formbook, and AgentTesla. DBatLoader campaigns are frequently undertaken using malicious emails and are known to abuse cloud services to stage and retrieve additional payloads. Earlier this year, DBatLoader campaigns reportedly targeted entities in Eastern Europe to distribute Remcos and businesses in Europe to distribute Remcos and Formbook. Remcos was the most common payload that X-Force observed in these recent campaigns.
Remcos, short for Remote Control and Surveillance, is a remote access tool offered for sale by a company named Breaking Security but is widely used for malicious purposes. Like most such remote tools, Remcos can be used to provide backdoor access to Windows operating systems. Warzone (aka AveMaria), in use since 2018, is a remote access trojan that is also publicly available for purchase at the website warzone[.]ws. Formbook and AgentTesla are popular information stealers that are available on underground markets.
The recent campaigns observed by X-Force that deliver the updated DBatLoader follow and also improve on previously observed tactics. For example, in several observed campaigns the threat actors leveraged sufficient control over the email infrastructure to enable malicious emails to pass SPF, DKIM, and DMARC email authentication methods. A majority of campaigns leveraged OneDrive to stage and retrieve additional payloads, with a small fraction otherwise utilizing transfer[.]sh or new/compromised domains. Most email content appeared targeted toward English speakers, although X-Force also observed emails in Spanish and Turkish.
DBatLoader is still under active development and continues to improve its capabilities. The recently observed samples offer UAC-bypass, persistence, various process injection techniques, and support the injection of shellcode payloads. Furthermore, the signed Windows executable vulnerable to DLL-hijacking (easinvoker.exe), as well as a modified version of netutils.dll, may now be supplied as part of the downloaded payload and config, in order to decrease the size of the DBatLoader stager.
DBatLoader’s most recent iteration also attempts an unexpected technique of DLL hooking. DLL hooking is commonly used to bypass AMSI, however, most of DBatLoader’s current hooking implementations are flawed, rendering it ineffective. The experimental coding style and frequent implementation changes suggest that some of the loader’s functionality is still a work in progress.
The email campaigns that X-Force observed used either ISO images or one of several different archive file formats such as 7-Zip, tar, zip, or rar, to deliver the DBatLoader executable. Most of the campaigns relied on a variety of common email lures to persuade targets to open the file attachments, such as shipping orders or billing/invoice/purchase requests or inquiries. The graphics below provide a screenshot of emails delivering DBatLoader.
Figure 1: Malicious email delivering DBatLoader to install Formbook
Figure 2: Malicious email delivering DBatLoader to install Remcos
Figure 3: DBatLoader infection chain
The first stage of DBatLoader is a Delphi-compiled executable. After initialization, execution transfers to the loader’s main function. DBatLoader makes heavy use of junk code and specifically displays an interesting behavior of faking DLL patching. It is not uncommon to see malware attempt to manipulate the behavior of specific DLLs in memory such as AMSI.dll in order to prevent antivirus detection. This is known as AMSI-bypass and is usually achieved by hooking or otherwise patching the AMSI.dll in memory. In the case of DBatLoader, the malware combines splitted strings to generate those commonly targeted API names, such as AmsiInitialize(), AmsiUacScan() or AmsiOpenSession().
Figure 4: AMSI function names splitted strings
The loader uses the strings in a function, which at first appears to locate those functions in memory and then call another function to patch them in order to break the malware detection capability. However, instead of passing the address of the targeted export, the code passes the address of the pointer to the export.
Figure 5: Faulty patching function
The function responsible for patching the memory does work as expected, so it overwrites the pointer it received with a jump instruction to an unrelated API call (GetBkMode). It also uses VirtualProtect, which would have been necessary, if the targeted address was in fact within AMSI.dll’s .text segment.
Figure 6: Patching memory
Multiple implementations of this were observed in different samples and both the first and second stages. The second stage for instance uses native API calls NtProtectVirtualMemory and NtWriteVirtualMemory to patch memory, with a jump instruction to the GetCPInfo export.
Figure 7: Faulty patching in Stage 2
All implementations display the same unexpected behavior of patching only the pointer, but not the actual DLL. Whether or not this behavior is intended, it renders the functionality completely ineffective as an AMSI bypass.
The encrypted second-stage PE is stored within the binary. Due to the simple ADD-based encryption, it is visible in the hexdump:
Figure 8: ADD-encrypted second stage
The payload is decrypted byte-by-byte using the ADD-based algorithm below:
Figure 9: Payload decryption
Once the payload is decrypted, the resulting PE is parsed and each section is manually mapped into memory. The loader also resolves all imports and applies the appropriate memory protection. Next, the faulty patching functions discussed above are used on several other APIs, associated with malware detection and antivirus behavior. Some of them are:
Lastly, the loader transfers execution to the entry point of the second stage.
DBatLoader’s second stage is a Delphi-compiled DLL. It begins by initiating a timer event using timeSetEvent() and passes its main function as a callback, which is executed after 10 seconds. Just like the first stage, almost all functions contain large amounts of the faulty DLL patching functionality. First, the code attempts to locate and parse the encrypted download URL from its parent binary. The encrypted bytes and a key can be parsed using the delimiter “^^Nc”.
Figure 10: Encrypted URL in green, separator in red, key in blue
Next, the bytes are decrypted using a simple modulo-based algorithm and the hardcoded key highlighted above.
Figure 11: URL decryption
Decryption with the key “255” results in the following download URL:
In order to retrieve the payload, DBatLoader first resolves the CLSID for the object “WinHttp.WinHttpRequest.5.1” using the CLSIDFromProgID() API. The CLSID is then passed to CoCreateInstance() to initialize the HTTP object. The response to the GET request is a Base64 encoded blob of encrypted data containing various configuration parameters and payloads.
Figure 12: Base64 encoded response
After decoding, the response is decrypted using the same key and algorithm as the URL (see Figure 8). The next stage of decryption uses the custom algorithm shown below:
Figure 13: Custom decryption algorithm
The resulting binary blob contains a list of different config values, which are each parsed out by another separator:
Figure 14: Payload with separator (highlighted blue)
After splitting the blob into a list, the following config values are revealed:
Figure 15: DBatLoader parsing payload
If the persistence option is enabled, DBatLoader writes its parent binary to “C:\Users\Public\Libraries\<config_filename>.PIF“. By using the .PIF extension, it will automatically be executed if opened.
It then writes a .URL file at the path “C:\Users\Public\<config_filename>.url“. The file is effectively a shortcut to the .PIF file:
Figure 16: Example shortcut file for persistence
Finally, DBatLoader writes the path of the shortcut file to the registry key:
This will ensure the execution of the DBatLoader binary every time the user logs on.
When the UAC bypass option is enabled, DBatLoader will start to drop several files. The first file, dropped to C:\Users\Public\Libraries\Null, is used as a mutex and contains a random integer. Execution will only continue if the file doesn’t exist already.
Next, both downloaded files from the config, easinvoker.exe and netutils.dll are dropped to C:\Users\Public\Libraries\.
Figure 17: Building easinvoker.exe path to drop
DBatLoader also drops two .BAT files KDECO.bat and <config_filename>O.bat to the same directory and executes the latter:
Figure 18: UAC bypass .BAT file
The malicious .BAT file above creates a new directory “C:\Windows \System32” and copies both binaries and KDECO.bat into it. This technique is known as mocking trusted directories. The extra space in the “Windows “ directory name mocks the trusted directory “C:\Windows\System32” and ultimately leads to Windows automatically elevating the privilege of processes of specific system executables started from that location without a UAC confirmation pop-up. The executable easinvoker.exe, which is run by the batch script, is a legitimate and signed Windows component that is vulnerable to DLL hijacking, meaning it will search for and load any DLL in its directory called “netutils.dll” and execute a specific export.
In this case, it will find the netutils.dll previously copied to the mock directory. The DLL’s export NetpwNameValidate() was modified to execute a .BAT file in the same directory.
Figure 19: Modified netutils.dll export
Finally, KDECO.bat contains the following command, which is executed with elevated privileges:
start /min powershell -WindowStyle Hidden -inputformat none -outputformat none -NonInteractive -Command \”Add-MpPreference -ExclusionPath ‘C:\\Users’\” & exit
Scroll to view full table
This effectively disables antivirus protection for all files below the C:\\Users\ directory.
After this has been completed, all previously dropped files and directories are deleted by the first BAT file and DBatLoader’s second stage.
The next task is to decrypt and execute the final payload that was downloaded. It can be decrypted using the XOR key from the config using another custom algorithm, which XORs the key as well as both lengths of the key and ciphertext.
Figure 20: XOR decryption algorithm
Afterward, it goes through another stage of modulo-based decryption with the integer key from the config (see Figure 12) and finally the already mentioned custom decryption algorithm (Figure 14).
The resulting payload is then injected into a legitimate process from the C:\Windows\System32\ directory. Each DBatLoader sample contains a list of targeted process names, from which it chooses the first executable present on the system. The following processes have been observed recently:
DBatLoader’s downloaded config also specifies how the payload is to be injected, either via regular process injection, shellcode injection (for shellcode payloads only), or process hollowing.
In the case of regular process injection, DBatLoader uses WinExec() to start the targeted process. It then uses CreateToolhelp32Snapshot(), Process32First() and Process32Next() to search for the process and retrieve the corresponding process handle to open the process. DBatLoader allocates memory in the remote process space, maps the payload, resolves imports, and writes the payload into the allocated memory buffer using the following API calls:
The payload is then executed in a new thread via RtlCreateUserThread().
Lastly, DBatLoader hooks two APIs NtSetSecurityObject() and NtOpenProcess() in the memory space of the newly created process, by writing a return instruction (0xC3) at the start of the functions. This is the only implementation of hooking that is not broken and works as expected.
Figure 21: Hooking ntdll
DBatLoader also supports the injection of shellcode payloads. If the config has the respective option enabled, the loader starts the targeted process in a suspended state and opens it:
Figure 22: Create suspended process
The decrypted payload is written to the process memory in a buffer using NtAllocateVirtualMemory() and NtWriteVirtualMemory(). To execute the shellcode, an APC thread is created via the NtQueueApcThread() API and run via ResumeThread(). Lastly, DBatLoader hooks NtSetSecurityObject() in the new processes context.
PE payloads may also be injected using a technique known as process hollowing. First, the target process is again created in a suspended state. Instead of injecting the payload into a new buffer within the process memory, this technique uses a series of API calls in order to overwrite the legitimate executable with the mapped malicious PE within the created process. The following API calls are made:
After the process has been injected with the malicious PE, DBatLoader resumes the suspended thread using NtResumeThread(), which causes execution to continue at the malicious PE’s entry point. Once again, NtSetSecurityObject() is hooked in the new process.
Finally, before the DBatLoader’s process is terminated, it calls FlushInstructionCache() and hooks NtOpenProcess().
Due to the sophistication of DBatLoader phishing techniques and improvements to the malware itself, it is likely that infections with DBatLoader and follow-on payloads will rise. IBM X-Force reported on a surge in Remcos RAT activity in Q1 2023, and expects to see a future upward trend in infections from this malware, as well as other RATs and infostealers associated with DBatLoader. A rise in these infections signals a heightened risk of highly impactful post-compromise activity facilitated by malicious programs that collect credentials and enable remote control of systems.
To combat this, security teams are encouraged to renew vigilance around TTPs associated with DBatLoader campaigns, such as abuse of public cloud infrastructure, and characteristics of the new variants of the malware observed by X-Force. Policy and procedure changes in the form of multi-factor authentication implementation, monitoring for leaked enterprise credentials, and review of policies for ISO auto-mounting can also help mitigate the risk of this and other malicious activity.
To learn how IBM Security X-Force can help with anything regarding cybersecurity including incident response, threat intelligence or offensive security services, schedule a meeting here: IBM Security X-Force Scheduler.
If you are experiencing cybersecurity issues or an incident, contact IBM Security X-Force for help: US hotline 1-888-241-9812 | Global hotline (+001) 312-212-8034.