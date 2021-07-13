Every time you rent a vacation home and connect to its network or an IoT device, you leave a footprint behind that can be leveraged by an attacker. Laurie gave an example. Let’s say your children play video games while on vacation. They may use a headset, which plugs into the game console, to chat with other players. The console connects to the router, which creates a firewall rule that allows players to connect to a shared port. Then, whenever someone connects to that port on the internet service provider’s external address, that person can also connect to your children’s game console. Removing access, as Laurie points out, is tough. You would need a UPnP daemon, which the average consumer most likely does not have.

“When you leave the house, you can always connect to that port,” says Laurie. “If an attacker were to connect to that port, she would be routed to an address assigned to the game console.”

Worse yet, imagine if the next visitor connected his work laptop to that same network. The visitor could run a business process on that same open port. Therefore, they can expose the laptop to other users with previous access.

Vacation rental home networks typically do not adhere to the same security protocols as businesses. In business environments, routers are usually under an administrator’s control. That admin also likely limits IoT devices. The network isn’t open and insecure protocols are off. Many businesses apply the zero-trust model to their networks. Home and vacation rental home networks, on the other hand, typically do not have that kind of commercial-grade security. Ree refuses to even charge a phone in vacation rental homes for that reason.