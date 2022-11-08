Defending education from cyber threat attackers

The IBM Education Security Preparedness Grants program brings in cybersecurity experts and professional expertise from throughout IBM, with a focus on assistance from IBM Security X-Force. Over the course of several weeks, these experts will work with the institutions to improve their cybersecurity posture. This could include helping to create, hone and test incident response plans, develop ransomware playbooks, form vulnerability management plans, identify ways to incorporate new security technologies, and assist with cybersecurity awareness training.

Former participants have noted that “the IBM team was populated with top-tier experts and our team benefited greatly from all their knowledge and experience.” X-Force includes experts on penetration testing, incident response, threat intelligence, and cyber range simulations, who provide world-class consulting services for companies worldwide.

IBMers volunteer their time to support the Education Security Preparedness Grants and are motivated by the opportunity to support schools and the significance of the mission — helping to secure institutions that provide education for the next generation.

Nathan Abba, one of this year’s volunteers from the X-Force Incident Response team notes that, “This opportunity to volunteer my time and skills for community give-back at a K-12 school district is just personally rewarding. Knowing that IBM commits resources to help local communities makes me feel even better about being part of this company.”

Another volunteer, Priyank Chandra, from IBM Cloud Advisory, stated, “Schools are an important foundation of society and providing a secure foundation for their infrastructure is critical.” James Leone, a volunteer and IBM Cybersecurity Architect, recognizes that “cybersecurity is a talent that can be hard to find; I jumped at the chance to maximize the value of my contributions by volunteering this skillset.”