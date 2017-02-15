Before, during, and after an attack.

To succeed in a highly contested space, organizations must have comprehensive, robust and holistic security and threat intelligence capabilities. As criminals and their methodologies become increasingly sophisticated better organized, persistent, and more often financially motivated organizations need a platform bringing together intelligent, resilient and orchestrated defenses.

Central to any strategy is a planned, communicated, rehearsed and organizationally tailored incident management program that combines people, process and technology.

When it comes to incident management and response, having the ability to rely on industry experts as your partners will benefit your organization exponentially. At IBM, we have the industry’s top security, incident response and intelligence experts.