IBM X-Force Threat Analysis: DCRat presence growing in Latin America

In early May 2025, IBM X-Force observed Hive0131 conducting email campaigns targeting users in Colombia with electronic notifications of criminal proceedings, purporting to be from The Judiciary of Colombia. Hive0131 is a financially motivated group likely originating from South America that routinely conducts campaigns largely in Latin America (LATAM) to deliver a wide array of commodity payloads. The current campaigns imitate official correspondence and contain either an embedded link or a PDF lure with an embedded link. Clicking on the embedded link will initiate the infection chain to execute the banking trojan "DCRat" in memory.

DCRat is operated as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS), first appearing in at least 2018, and heavily advertised on Russian cyber crime forums, purchasable for around USD 7 for a two-month subscription. DCRat's presence is widespread and has become increasingly popular in LATAM since at least 2024. Over the summer of 2024, X-Force observed several campaigns heavily targeting entities in Colombia, all imitating a LATAM company specializing in electronic document ecosystems in Mexico and Colombia. However, given the differences in infection chain and the delivery of DCRat, X-Force assesses that the 2024 and current campaigns were conducted by different actors. The campaigns observed in 2024 relied heavily on password-protected RAR files containing NSIS to execute a GuLoader downloader, whereas these recent campaigns rely on an obfuscated .NET loader we've named VMDetectLoader.