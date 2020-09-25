3 biggest factors in data breach costs and how to reduce them

Why are we seeing this increasing gap between lower cost and higher cost breaches? Time is a big factor. Data breach costs correlate to the amount of time it takes to identify and contain the breach (the data breach lifecycle). In 2020, a breach with a lifecycle of fewer than 200 days on average cost an organization only USD 3.21 million. But for a lifecycle greater than 200 days, the average cost jumps 30% to USD 4.33 million.

If longer breaches mean higher costs, it follows that speeding up the identification would lead to lower costs. Security automation, which was associated with much lower data breach costs on average, also sped up the detection and containment of breaches. Organizations with no security automation took more than two months longer to identify and contain a breach. (They took 308 days, compared with 234 days.)

Meanwhile, breach costs accrue over a long period of time. Losses from things like customer turnover and regulatory and legal fines can extend breach costs. Only 61% of breach costs occur in the first year on average. Therefore, organizations need to be ready to pay for data breaches for years, not months, after the event.

This changes for highly regulated organizations in industries such as finance and healthcare. In the 2020 study, those highly regulated organizations experienced 44% of costs in the first year and 21% of the cost more than two years later. In less regulated industries, 77% of breach costs accrued in the first year. These groups felt just 8% of costs more than two years after the breach.