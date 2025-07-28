Cyber Frontlines: Erik Svanoe

I think this is a hard field to excel in if you don’t have a passion for it, as cliché as that might sound. You can certainly pick this career, study hard and do it, but almost everyone I know who is at a high level in this field didn’t pick it out of their college course offerings. Rather, they knew from a young age this was their thing. That aside? Pick a sub-domain like network security, application security or similar, start learning, and just get your hands dirty. Break things, put them back together, figure out how they work, repeat.