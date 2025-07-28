Cyber Frontlines: Erik Svanoe

In this edition of Cyber Frontlines, meet Erik Svanoe, Hacker and Red Team Operator for IBM X-Force. Erik has always enjoyed "hacking" on things. After a stint in the U.S. military, he wanted to be some sort of ethical hacker. So he joined the X-Force Red team operating under the handle @greentip for nearly three years.
Stay up to date on Erik’s work on LinkedIn.
I am a red team operator on the IBM Adversary Service Managed Red Team. I have been with IBM since it acquired Randori in 2022.
Initially, my dad was a programmer for IBM in the 1970s and 1980s, and he exposed me to computers at a very young age. I just got really interested in how all the pieces worked, how the software talked to the hardware, etc. Over time, I just followed that passion and found specializations that resonated with me.
Currently, I am more of a practitioner of other people’s research, applying that knowledge in offensive operations against our clients. When I have downtime, I really like to tinker with ways to operate more stealthily on Linux operating systems.
Although I really grew up working on Linux and embedded systems, I enjoy the complexity of Active Directory and how people deploy it in the real world. You never know what you are going to find in there.
I have spent a lot of time watching IppSec videos over the years. They are just very thorough and in-depth, and even though they primarily demonstrate HTB walk-throughs, all that software is real; you never know when you might find it deployed somewhere. The variety and thoroughness of that playlist are great.
I really think Brian Krebs does a great job of providing relatively timely, more in-depth information on emerging security concerns. Sure, Infosec Twitter is the fastest source of timely intel, but Krebs is great at fleshing those things out into a thousand or more words explaining what is going on.
Using a robust defense-in-depth strategy so you have layers upon layers. Additionally, user training is important, but the technical guardrails that help users not make mistakes are through prevention, in my opinion, and are more important. There will always be one user who accidentally or maliciously presses the wrong button.
I think this is a hard field to excel in if you don’t have a passion for it, as cliché as that might sound. You can certainly pick this career, study hard and do it, but almost everyone I know who is at a high level in this field didn’t pick it out of their college course offerings. Rather, they knew from a young age this was their thing. That aside? Pick a sub-domain like network security, application security or similar, start learning, and just get your hands dirty. Break things, put them back together, figure out how they work, repeat.
The continued emergence of supply chain attacks is interesting to me, both in the digital and physical realms.
