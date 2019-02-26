Cryptojacking rises 450 percent as cybercriminals pivot from ransomware to stealthier attacks

The term cryptojacking refers to the illicit use of computing resources to generate cryptocurrency such as bitcoin, which peaked in value at nearly USD 20,000 in late 2017, and Monero, which has generated millions of dollars for cybercriminals over the past decade.

Cryptojacking involves infecting a victim’s computer with malware or through browser-based injection attacks. The malware uses the processing power of the hijacked computer to mine (generate) cryptocurrency. The spike in central processing unit (CPU) usage may cause systems to slow, and enterprises may be affected by the presence of the malware on their network servers and employee devices.

While less destructive than ransomware, the presence of cryptomining malware in enterprise environments is concerning because it indicates a vulnerability that may be exploited in other attacks.

“The victim doesn’t usually know their computer has been taken over for that purpose,” Whitmore said.

Yet an even stealthier form of attack doesn’t use malware at all. More than half of cyberattacks (57 percent) seen by X-Force IRIS in 2018 did not leverage malware, and many involved the use of nonmalicious tools, including PowerShell, PsExec and other legitimate administrative solutions, allowing attackers to “live off the land” and potentially remain in IT environments longer. These attacks could allow cybercriminals to harvest credentials, run queries, search databases, access user directories and connect to systems of interest.

Attacks that don’t use malware are much more challenging for defense teams to detect, Whitmore said, because they are leveraging tools built into the environment and can’t be identified through signatures or typical malware detection techniques. Instead, defense teams need to detect malicious commands, communications and other actions that might look like legitimate business processes.

“Attackers are identifying that it’s a lot easier to stay in an organization longer-term if they don’t install anything funny that might get detected by a wide variety of technologies, or by really smart defenders who are constantly looking in the environment to identify something that’s new or different,” Whitmore said.

Attackers are infiltrating IT environments with stealthy techniques that target misconfigurations and other system vulnerabilities, Whitmore said, and using tried-and-true methods that are still very difficult to prevent at a wide scale, such as phishing. Publicly disclosed security incidents involving misconfiguration increased by 20 percent between 2017 and 2018, according to X-Force research. Meanwhile, IBM X-Force Red, an autonomous team of veteran hackers within IBM Security who conduct various types of hardware and software vulnerability testing, finds an average 1,440 unique vulnerabilities per organization.

Still, humans represent one of the largest security weaknesses, with 29 percent of attacks analyzed by IBM X-Force involving compromises via phishing emails. Nearly half (45 percent) of those phishing attempts were business email compromise (BEC) scams, also known as CEO fraud or whaling attacks.

These highly targeted attacks are aimed at individuals responsible for making payments from business accounts, claiming to come from someone inside the organization such as the CEO or chief financial officer (CFO). The FBI reported that between October 2013 and May 2018, BEC fraud had cost organizations USD 12.5 billion.