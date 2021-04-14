An update: The COVID-19 vaccine’s global cold chain continues to be a target

The potential targets, categorized into most targeted industries, may present various avenues into the overall COVID-19 supply chain. They include:

Transportation — X-Force research suggests at least eight unique organizations within the automotive, aviation, maritime and transport services sectors across Italy, Korea, Japan, Colombia and the United States may have been targeted.

Health care — Our findings indicate likely targets include organizations associated with biomedical research, medical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and hygiene services and headquartered in the Czech Republic, Germany and U.S. The corporations specialize in a variety of disciplines including immunology, manufacturing of medical accessories, construction of surgical materials, the creation of pharmaceutical ingredients and online pharmacies distributing COVID-19 rapid tests.

Information technology & electronics — A total of six organizations across Bulgaria, France, Poland, Ukraine and the U.S. associated with web-hosting services, software development, IT operations and outsourcing and online platform providers were subject to activity. Collection against these organizations could provide actors with insight into key technical requirements concerning the cold chain and vaccine storage.

In addition to the sectors detailed above, notable clusters of uncovered email addresses were found to be associated with government organizations, as well as refrigeration and metal manufacturing technology. X-Force uncovered likely instances of activity directed against government ministries and departments in Europe, specifically supporting import/export of special goods, transport and public health and safety. All addressees are specific individuals of these organizations, including the precision targeting of (at the time of the campaign) a major central European country’s department head of prevention.

As reported in the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2021, industries that governments worldwide have heavily relied on for COVID-19 response efforts were at the epicenter of targeting during 2020, with attacks on manufacturing, energy and health care doubling from the previous year. This serves as yet another reminder that organizations and industries on the forefront of critical infrastructure and critical supply chains, such as the COVID-19 cold chain, are targets of high interest to adversaries.