Churn under the surface of global cybercrime.

Global cybercrime actors generally adhere to the same principal as a handyman: If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. But that’s not so easy when malware works in one area and attackers want to use it to target a new audience or geography.

Moving malware across borders to a new target geographic means more resources for everything, from a relatively easy change to the malware configuration file to the acquisition of new target email lists, new spam delivery mechanisms, an understanding of local banks’ authentication requirements, new local money mules and the development of webinjections to correspond with the transaction flow for each target.