Charles Henderson’s cybersecurity awareness month content roundup

In some parts of the world during October, we have Halloween, which conjures the specter of imagined monsters lurking in the dark. Simultaneously, October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which evokes the specter of threats lurking behind our screens.

Bombarded with horror stories about data breaches, ransomware, and malware, everyone’s suddenly in the latest cybersecurity trends and data, and the intricacies of their organization’s incident response plan. What does all this fear and uncertainty stem from? It’s the unknowns. Who might get in? What data might they steal? How much will it cost? Are they already in?

Instead of using this month to reinforce fears around cybersecurity threats, let’s use it as an opportunity to reinforce knowledge about a strong cybersecurity strategy. Because knowledge is more powerful than fear.

With that in mind, I’ve collected some of my favorite pieces of content from people who not only know exactly who might try to steal your data, how they’re likely to get in, what they’d target, and how much it will cost, but what you can do to detect and respond to these threats faster.