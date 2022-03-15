CaddyWiper: Third wiper malware targeting Ukrainian organizations

At this time, X-Force recommends organizations consider implementing the indicators listed in this report into their security operations. Additionally, global businesses should seek to establish sound insight into their respective networks, supply chains, third parties, and partnerships that are based in, or serve in-region institutions. It is also advised that organizations open lines of communications between relevant information sharing entities to ensure the receipt and exchange of actionable indicators.

