Breaking the ice: A deep dive into the IcedID banking trojan’s new major version release

The IcedID banking Trojan was discovered by IBM X-Force researchers in 2017. At that time, it targeted banks, payment card providers, mobile services providers, payroll, webmail and e-commerce sites, mainly in the U.S. IcedID has since continued to evolve, and while one of its more recent versions became active in late-2019, X-Force researchers have identified a new major version release that emerged in 2020 with some substantial changes.

This post will delve into the technical details of IcedID version 12 (0xC in hexadecimal). Before we delve into the technical details, here are the components that saw changes applied in this new version:

New anti-debugging and anti-VM checks.

Modified infection routine and file location on disk.

Hiding encrypted payload in .png file (steganography).

Modification of code injection tactics.

Modified cryptographic functions.

In this post, you will also find information on IcedID’s naming algorithms that are used for creating names for its various files, events, and resources. We also mention how to find and extract the malware’s internal version number.