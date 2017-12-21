BGP internet routing: What are the threats?

Yet another incident has shone a spotlight on the insecurity of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) internet routing. On Dec. 12, a report surfaced regarding a suspicious BGP event that was misrouting sites. Analysts reviewing the data noted that it appeared targeted and may have been more than just a BGP leak.

BGP leaks and hijacks have been occurring since long before this year. In fact, data from BGPStream revealed that BGP incidents have remained steady over the last two years. However, with a string of incidents in 2017 making headlines, it’s worth discussing how this communication protocol works, outlining possible attack scenarios and reviewing its potential security shortcomings and improvements.