What being a cop taught me about stopping hackers

Early in my career, I worked as a police officer, and one of the most important parts of the job was proactive policing, being present in neighborhoods before crimes happened. We patrolled streets, built relationships, and made our presence known. Proactive policing works by creating visibility and presence that discourages criminal activity before it starts. Officers on patrol change the environment, alter potential offenders’ decisions, build trust within the community and prepare for response to critical incidents before they happen. The impact is often invisible, yet it is one of the most effective ways to prevent and mitigate harm.

Here is the thing: you can’t measure the burglary that didn’t happen because a patrol car was nearby. You can’t quantify the robbery that never occurred because an officer’s visibility deterred it. There’s no crime report, no arrest statistic to showcase.

But anyone who has walked and driven a beat knows the truth: visibility works. Criminals see the uniform, reconsider their timing or abandon their plans altogether. It reduces crime, strengthens trust and positions law enforcement to act before situations escalate, often preventing harm entirely.