At risk: The energy and utilities sector infrastructure

Governments and energy and utilities organizations worldwide are focusing increasingly on cybersecurity — and with good reason. Attacks on critical infrastructure such as fuel, electricity and drinking water supply carry the potential for damage far beyond their purely economic impact.

From the infamous shutdown of several Iranian nuclear centrifuges by Stuxnet malware in 2010 to the Shamoon malware attacks in late 2016 and early 2017 against Gulf state organizations, it is clear that the stakes for energy and utility companies are higher than ever. The health and welfare of regions or even entire nations could potentially be at risk.