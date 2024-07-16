How prepared are you for your first gen AI disruption?

Generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) and its use by businesses to enhance operations and profits are the focus of innovation in virtually every sector and industry. Gartner predicts that global spending on AI software will surge from USD 124 billion in 2022 to USD 297 billion by 2027. Businesses are upskilling their teams and hiring costly experts to implement new use cases, new ways to leverage data and new ways to use open-source tooling and resources. What they have failed to look at as intently is AI security.

The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) surveyed executives to learn about their awareness and approach to AI security. The survey found that only 24% of gen AI projects have a security component. These results show that AI implementations are proliferating while AI security and governance controls are lagging.

This concerning statistic is likely not limited to AI implementations. As with any security program, organizations that lag on foundational security are often ill-prepared to address threats and attacks that can impact their gen AI applications.