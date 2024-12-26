Apple Intelligence raises stakes in privacy and security

Apple Intelligence thrives on real-time personalization — analyzing user interactions to refine notifications, messaging and decision-making. While this enhances the user experience, it’s a double-edged sword. If attackers compromise these systems, the AI’s ability to customize notifications or prioritize messages could become a weapon. Malicious actors could manipulate AI to inject fraudulent messages or notifications, potentially duping users into disclosing sensitive information.

These risks aren’t hypothetical. For example, security researchers have exposed how hidden data in images can deceive AI into taking unintended actions — a stark reminder of how intelligent systems remain susceptible to creative exploitation.

In the new, real-time AI age, AI cybersecurity must address several risks, such as: