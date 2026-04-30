The adversary didn’t wait. Neither should you.

For years, adversary simulation has relied on human expertise, established frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK, and carefully rehearsed TTPs drawn from historical threat intelligence. That model remains foundational. But it is no longer sufficient on its own.

The threat landscape has undergone a qualitative shift. Nation-state and sophisticated criminal actors are now leveraging large language models to generate convincing phishing lures at scale, automate reconnaissance, produce functional malicious code, and accelerate vulnerability research. What once required a skilled human operator working for hours can now be accomplished in minutes with AI assistance.

This is not a theoretical risk. Security researchers and threat intelligence teams across the industry, including our own, have documented AI-assisted intrusion campaigns in the wild. The attack surface has not changed. The velocity and sophistication of attempts against it have.

If we simulate the adversary as they were rather than as they are, we fail to provide the fundamental value this type of testing is intended to provide. Our clients’ defenses may hold against yesterday’s threat actor while remaining blind to today’s. The mission of adversary simulation has always been to pressure-test defenses against realistic attack scenarios. Realism now demands AI.