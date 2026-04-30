The adversary didn’t wait. Neither should you.

“Threat actors aren’t writing spear phishing emails by hand anymore. They’re using AI to scale, personalize, and accelerate every stage of the attack lifecycle. If our simulations don’t reflect that reality, we’re not testing defenses. We’re testing ghosts.”
— Bobby Cooke (@0xBoku)
For years, adversary simulation has relied on human expertise, established frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK, and carefully rehearsed TTPs drawn from historical threat intelligence. That model remains foundational. But it is no longer sufficient on its own.
The threat landscape has undergone a qualitative shift. Nation-state and sophisticated criminal actors are now leveraging large language models to generate convincing phishing lures at scale, automate reconnaissance, produce functional malicious code, and accelerate vulnerability research. What once required a skilled human operator working for hours can now be accomplished in minutes with AI assistance.
This is not a theoretical risk. Security researchers and threat intelligence teams across the industry, including our own, have documented AI-assisted intrusion campaigns in the wild. The attack surface has not changed. The velocity and sophistication of attempts against it have.
If we simulate the adversary as they were rather than as they are, we fail to provide the fundamental value this type of testing is intended to provide. Our clients’ defenses may hold against yesterday’s threat actor while remaining blind to today’s. The mission of adversary simulation has always been to pressure-test defenses against realistic attack scenarios. Realism now demands AI.
The integration of generative AI into offensive security workflows is a force multiplier for the human operator and not a replacement for one. This distinction matters enormously, both for the quality of an engagement and for the ethics of how it is conducted.
A seasoned red team operator brings not just contextual judgment built over years of real engagements but a level of creativity in problem solving that AI models can’t replicate. Knowing when to slow down and avoid detection rather than push for speed. Recognizing when a finding has outsized organizational impact and adjusting scope accordingly. Understanding the human dynamics on the other side of the keyboard. Chaining together novel sets of data in new and interesting ways. Generative AI can synthesize techniques and generate artifacts rapidly. It cannot exercise the discretionary judgment that distinguishes a high-value simulation from a noisy scan or creative thinking that high-level red team operators are selected for.
Every IBM X-Force engagement operates under clearly defined rules of engagement. Scope, timing, acceptable risk, and blast radius are defined to ensure testing is built on both value of action and safety. AI-generated outputs, whether that is a phishing pretext, a custom implant, or a lateral movement chain, must be reviewed, approved, and contextualized by a human operator before deployment. The operator is the accountable party. AI is a tool in their hands, not an autonomous agent.
Production environments are fragile. AI models optimized for capability generation are not inherently optimized for operational caution. Human operators maintain continuous situational awareness about what is running in a client’s environment, what the downstream effects of a given action might be, and when to abort. That awareness cannot be offloaded.
The goal is not autonomous red teaming. The goal is a human operator whose capabilities have been extended, who can move faster, produce higher-fidelity outputs, and cover more ground, while maintaining the judgment that the work demands.
Human-in-the-loop operation also enables real-time calibration against blue team detection capability. An operator can observe defender response, adjust tradecraft mid-engagement, and deliberately probe the seams of detection logic in ways that require interpretive reasoning. This feedback loop between simulated attacker behavior, defender response, and operator judgment is where the most valuable findings are generated. It cannot be automated away.
To keep adversary simulation relevant, our approach has had to change with it. At X‑Force Red, that evolution is already underway, and is formalized in X-Frame, a framework designed to provide a structured and governed approach to augmenting our adversary simulation operators with AI capability. This is not a bolt-on tool or a proof of concept. Rather, it’s been designed from the ground up to reflect how our operators actually work when simulating real-world sophisticated threat actors that are already bringing AI into their attack chains.
Our operators have access to AI-assisted tooling that accelerates reconnaissance synthesis, automates the generation of highly targeted social engineering artifacts, supports rapid prototyping of custom tooling, and enables faster correlation of vulnerability intelligence to client-specific attack surfaces. Every AI-assisted output is reviewed by a human operator before it touches a client environment or gets integrated into further testing cycles.
This also enables our team to simulate AI-enabled threat actors. All the buzz right now is around Mythos and what it means, but threat actors have been developing capabilities around generative AI for a while now. It’s critical we can bring that same capability to bear in our own testing. Now our clients can get a real answer to questions about the impact of AI in the hands of the bad guys.
What makes X-Frame a framework rather than just a capability is the structure around it. There are defined workflows, review gates, and operator protocols that govern how AI is integrated at each engagement phase. There are clear standards for what outputs require elevated review and how AI-generated artifacts are documented in client reporting. X-Frame is designed to scale consistently across our global team without sacrificing the operator judgment that our clients rely on.
X-Frame reflects a long-standing conviction on our team value of an adversary simulation is a direct measure of its value. An engagement that does not reflect how real threat actors are operating does not produce meaningful findings. By building AI capability into our workflows, we are closing the gap between simulated and real-world threat actor capability. We are delivering testing that is genuinely predictive of how a sophisticated, AI-assisted adversary would fare against a client’s defenses.
We are not the first to recognize this need. We are committed to being among the first to operationalize it at scale in a responsible way with X-Frame.
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