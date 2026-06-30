The front of the cyber kill chain just moved

AI is transforming software security by rapidly discovering previously unknown vulnerabilities and altering subsequent steps in the kill chain. This shift enables quicker initial access, making sophisticated capabilities accessible to anyone with an API budget. In turn, traditional threat models are challenged and the industry faces a reevaluation of security strategies and tools.
There is a particular argument I have been having in security circles for the better part of two years. The debate takes a hardline stance, in one of two ways. Either AI is going to end software security as we know it, or AI is overhyped nonsense and it will fade by next year’s RSA. Neither position survives scrutiny when we begin to pick them apart and examine the real world in front of us.
There is a third and not as popular stance, which is likely because it requires a bit more background and is less attention grabbing. That stance is AI-driven vulnerability discovery, and what it lacks in flair it makes up in accuracy. The capability is real, it works, and it is already in operational use. The part of the threat model it actually moves is not the part everyone keeps shouting about. It sits at the front of the kill chain, in the reconnaissance and discovery phase that has always been the slow and expensive part of breaking into anything worth breaking into, the part that depended on patient human effort and a lot of time. Compress that phase from weeks into hours and you have rewritten the economics of every step that comes after it, well before you reach the stages people actually enjoy arguing about.
In late 2024, Google’s Big Sleep agent identified an exploitable memory safety bug in SQLite. That was the first public case of an AI agent finding a previously unknown memory safety issue in widely deployed real world software. Less than a year later, the same agent surfaced CVE-2025-6965. This vulnerability, which could lead to a memory corruption, and was one that threat actors were already tracking but had not yet weaponized. The vulnerability was patched before the exploit campaign even began.
Around the same time, DARPA wrapped up the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC). Seven teams ran cyber reasoning systems autonomously for roughly 143 hours against 53 challenge projects derived from critical infrastructure software. The systems discovered 54 of the 63 synthetic vulnerabilities, generated 43 working patches, and surfaced 18 previously unknown real-world bugs now in responsible disclosure.
Independent researchers have replicated similar results at a fraction of the cost. Multiple CVE assignments have come out of solo work for the price of a few dollars in API spend. For example, Sean Heelan used OpenAI’s o3 to surface a remote zero-day in the Linux kernel’s SMB implementation, CVE-2025-37899, running the model through nothing but its API. The full campaign of one hundred runs cost about $116, and the marginal cost of any single run was a few dollars. These are not benchmarks on a synthetic dataset, but instead bugs in the code you and I run in production.
Imagine two ways of discovering vulnerabilities. In our first scenario, a dynamic interaction, hackers discover a vulnerability in a live application. They work from the outside in by sending requests, watching responses, probing error messages and drawing inferences about what’s happening beneath the surface. This is essentially detective work through a keyhole. Our second scenario, with static audit and analysis, flips that process entirely. Instead of interacting with a running system, you’re reading the source code, the compiled binary or the application’s dependency tree directly. Every function call, input validation routine, and location where user-controlled data touches a sensitive operation is visible without ever sending a packet. Dynamic interaction requires the application to behave in a way that reveals a flaw, while static analysis can find that flaw before the application has ever run.
Consider Apache Struts, its CVE lineage is a well-known one. A few examples are CVE-2017-5638 in the Jakarta multipart parser that drove the Equifax breach and CVE-2018-11776 exploited namespace handling. Each incident followed a pattern: untrusted data crosses a security boundary and was interpreted by code that assumed a stricter contract, ultimately leading to unintended behavior.
This is exactly the kind of bug an agent loop is suited to find. The operator directs an agent toward the Struts source tree. Key focus areas include multipart data parsing, OGNL evaluation, file upload handling, namespace dispatch. The agent analyzes the code the way a junior reverse engineer would, without the traditional limitations a human engineer would have. It forms hypotheses about where attacker-controlled input crosses a trust boundary without validation. Then, it generates proof of concept inputs in a sandboxed environment, runs them, observes behavior and revises. The loop continues and tightens until a candidate bug emerges that the operator or researcher can validate by hand.
Now, imagine the same operator targeting a financial services firm whose external posture indicates Struts in production. Instead of waiting for the next public CVE, they are producing the next public CVE themselves. They stand up a vulnerable instance, confirm exploitability and craft a working payload. To make this a perimeter breach practical, the exploit lands a memory resident web shell. From here, the attack chain proceeds as one might expect. The attacker executes lateral movement and proceeds through the application server’s effective permissions and into the backend data tier.
Our second scenario looks a bit different, in that the attacker has a running service and no source access. In this instance, the bug must be discovered through interaction.
Server-side request forgery (SSRF) is the textbook example. It has been an underrepresented class for years despite producing some of the most consequential breaches on record. SSRF resists automated scanners because confirming it usually depends on out-of-band interaction or reasoning about server-side effects rather than anything visible in the response, which pattern-matching engines cannot encode. Blind SSRF that only surfaces through a callback, SSRF through unusual protocol handlers like gopher or dict, and SSRF that manifests only after the application performs a chain of internal lookups all sit outside what a scanner can reliably reach. Even SSRF against cloud metadata endpoints, where the target is a known address, turns on bypassing input filters and IMDSv2 controls rather than detecting the class. All of it requires reading a response, reasoning about what the response implies about backend behavior, and choosing the next probe accordingly but this is the loop an agent does well.
Picture a customer-facing application with a URL preview feature, the kind of application that fetches a remote page to render an inline card. An agent submits a sequence of carefully chosen hostnames. It observes response timing and body length, and it infers that one of those requests reached an internal address. From there it pivots to instance metadata service credential theft within the same session.
In this case, there is no payload upload and no web shell. The compromise is complete the moment the temporary credentials are in attacker hands, and the chain proceeds through whatever IAM role the application server happened to assume. Placing powerful AI into an attackers hands has changed who can produce that pattern at scale, against targets of their choosing, and on whichever timeline these attackers would like.
My work centers around leading a global adversary simulation practice, which focuses on replicating real-world attacks to inform security strategy. Based on our experiences, where we perform this type of analysis regularly, I’ve identified key trends and factors that have remained consistent.
The post exploitation tradecraft, and the skillset required to carry it out, has not yet shifted dramatically. Once an attacker gets a foothold, the work of escalating privileges, moving laterally, evading detection and reaching whatever the actual objective is still rewards an operator with real skills. The agent will not replace the human, at that part of the chain, any time soon. This holds true, even if we see that an agent can greatly enhance parts of these activities, for example triaging which of a dozen harvested credentials is most likely to open the next door across a broad set of systems or applications.
However, what has shifted more dramatically, is the front of the chain. Initial access has pivoted from waiting on someone else’s disclosure to producing the disclosure yourself. The economic floor for this kind of work has dropped from a small number of nation-state aligned teams to anyone with an API budget and the skill to interpret what comes back. Tier two operators now have access to capabilities that once sat squarely in the nation-state column of your threat model.
The implication for defenders has two parts. First, the historical assumption that low profile open-source dependencies will not be audited by sophisticated actors is no longer reliable. If your software bill of materials includes a niche library that nobody has reviewed in years, somebody is reviewing it now, and they are not doing it for the maintainers.
Second, the same tooling is available to defenders, and most defenders are not yet using it. The AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) was structured around exactly this symmetry. Systems were judged on producing working patches, not just on discovery. The leading systems were required to release their code as open source after the competition.
The question is no longer whether or not we take this matter seriously, but rather how to integrate AI assisted audits into the same operational workflows that fuzzers, static analyzers and dynamic application security testing (DAST) tools occupy today. We also need to ask the question: how can we update threat models to reflect that an attacker who could only afford a junior researcher last year may be able to afford the equivalent of a full audit team this year?
We are past the proof-of-concept stage and into the early deployment stage. The window for treating this as a future problem closed between the Big Sleep SQLite disclosure and the AIxCC results.
I am watching what defenders do next with more interest than I have felt in this industry for a long time.
Dig deeper into this topic in my recently published whitepaper, “The real applied risk of AI in vulnerability discovery and exploit development.”
We also recently launched a red team enhanced cyber range experience, where organizations go through a multi-week engagement to identify their vulnerabilities and then take those into a hyper-custom cyber range experience.
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