The front of the cyber kill chain just moved

In late 2024, Google’s Big Sleep agent identified an exploitable memory safety bug in SQLite. That was the first public case of an AI agent finding a previously unknown memory safety issue in widely deployed real world software. Less than a year later, the same agent surfaced CVE-2025-6965. This vulnerability, which could lead to a memory corruption, and was one that threat actors were already tracking but had not yet weaponized. The vulnerability was patched before the exploit campaign even began.

Around the same time, DARPA wrapped up the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC). Seven teams ran cyber reasoning systems autonomously for roughly 143 hours against 53 challenge projects derived from critical infrastructure software. The systems discovered 54 of the 63 synthetic vulnerabilities, generated 43 working patches, and surfaced 18 previously unknown real-world bugs now in responsible disclosure.

Independent researchers have replicated similar results at a fraction of the cost. Multiple CVE assignments have come out of solo work for the price of a few dollars in API spend. For example, Sean Heelan used OpenAI’s o3 to surface a remote zero-day in the Linux kernel’s SMB implementation, CVE-2025-37899, running the model through nothing but its API. The full campaign of one hundred runs cost about $116, and the marginal cost of any single run was a few dollars. These are not benchmarks on a synthetic dataset, but instead bugs in the code you and I run in production.

Imagine two ways of discovering vulnerabilities. In our first scenario, a dynamic interaction, hackers discover a vulnerability in a live application. They work from the outside in by sending requests, watching responses, probing error messages and drawing inferences about what’s happening beneath the surface. This is essentially detective work through a keyhole. Our second scenario, with static audit and analysis, flips that process entirely. Instead of interacting with a running system, you’re reading the source code, the compiled binary or the application’s dependency tree directly. Every function call, input validation routine, and location where user-controlled data touches a sensitive operation is visible without ever sending a packet. Dynamic interaction requires the application to behave in a way that reveals a flaw, while static analysis can find that flaw before the application has ever run.