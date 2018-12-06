A key preventative measure for retailers with a more mature security posture is running a penetration test. Simply put, the organization’s security team can allow a white hat hacker, or penetration tester, to manually try to compromise assets using the same tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) as criminal attackers. This is done to ascertain whether protections applied by the organization are indeed working as planned and to find any unknown vulnerabilities that could enable a criminal to compromise a high-value asset.

Manual testing should be performed in addition to automated scanning. Whereas automated tools can find known vulnerabilities, manual testing finds the unknown vulnerabilities that tools alone cannot find. Manual testing also targets the systems, pieces of information and vulnerabilities most appealing to an attacker, and specifically focuses on attempting to exploit not just technical vulnerabilities within a system, but business logic errors and other functionality that, when used improperly, can grant unintended access and/or expose sensitive data.

The key to a penetration test is to begin by assessing vulnerabilities and addressing as many of them as possible prior to the test. Then, after controls are in place, decide on the type of test to carry out. Will it be a black box test, where the testers receive no information about the target’s code and schematics? Or will it be a white box test, where organizations fully disclose information about the target to give the tester full knowledge of how the system or application is intended to work? Will it be in a very specific scope and only include customer-facing applications?

It can be helpful to scope a penetration test by taking the following three steps prior to launching the testing period:

Establish goals for the testing. Since penetration testing is intended to simulate a real-world attack, consider scenarios that are relevant to your organization. Giving thought to what type of data is at risk or what type of attacker you’re trying to simulate will allow the testers to more closely approximate threats relevant to your organization. Draft a thorough contract to state the expectations and scope of the project. For example, if there are specific areas a penetration tester should not access based on criticality or sensitivity, such as production servers or credit card data, outline these points in the contract. Also, define whether the penetration testers should attempt to compromise both physical access and remote access to compromise networks, or if just one is preferred. Consider if you wish to have social engineering included within the test as well. Have the vendor and its employees sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to keep their findings confidential and ensure their exclusive use by the organization.

Penetration testers from reputable companies are thoroughly vetted before being allowed to conduct these tests. The retail industry can benefit from this type of testing because it mimics the actions of a threat actor and can reveal specific weaknesses about an organization. It can even uncover deficiencies in staff training and operational procedures if social engineering is included within the scope of the testing.