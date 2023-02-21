Backdoor deployment and ransomware: Top threats identified in X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023.

Deployment of backdoors was the number one action on objective taken by threat actors last year, according to the 2023 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index — a comprehensive analysis of our research data collected throughout the year. Backdoor access is now among the hottest commodities on the dark web and can sell for thousands of dollars, compared to credit card data — which can go for as low as USD 10.

On the dark web — a veritable eBay for cybercriminals — threat actors can hold onto ill-gotten backdoor access (unbeknownst to victims) until the price is right, and then sell it to the highest bidder.

Backdoor access even outpaced ransomware in 2022, which was seen in 17% of the cases X-Force examined. But about 67% of those backdoors were failed ransomware attempts, where defenders disrupted the backdoor before ransomware was deployed.