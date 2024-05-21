Home Think Videos Think 2024 On Demand Technology Operations with AI Automation
Think 2024 keynote: The era of AI-powered automation

21 May 2024

Fuel optimization with AI-powered automation

Are you using an increasing number of applications as generative AI adoption accelerates? This increase could likely cause inefficiencies, risk and waste. Learn how IBM’s next-generation generative AI-driven insights and AI-powered automation capabilities can help you address this challenge by simplifying and optimizing all your business technology for maximum impact.

Speakers:

o  Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM

o  Madhu Kochar, Vice President, Product Development, IBM Automation, IBM

o  Ben Connolly, IT CTO, Boston Consulting Group

o  Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer

o  Lisa Lyman, Head of Data, Digital, and Platform Economics, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

 

Featured offering Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights IBM Concert® puts you in control, simplifying and optimizing operations to focus on continuously delivering enhanced client experiences and improving developer and SRE productivity. Learn more
Explore keynote resources The Enterprise Guide to Observability

Get started on your enterprise observability journey in three simple steps.

 Start implementing observability The CIO’s Handbook for IT Cost Optimization

Explore four ways to optimize your IT costs by using prescriptive questions to make your analysis crisp and your conclusions actionable.

 Optimize technology costs
Scale productivity with watsonx assistants

Learn how companies are deploying AI assistants to empower their teams with the expertise needed to deliver at higher performance levels by turning piles of data into personalized insights and timely, automated actions using natural language understanding and machine learning techniques to automate business processes.

Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud

The time for widespread business adoption of generative AI has come. Understand from leaders why the right combination of breakthrough technologies and expertise is the key to creating unique business value from AI today.

The future of AI is open

Explore the “Age of value creation with AI” with Dr. Darío Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research. Delve into the challenges that come with incorporating generative AI in workflows. Find out about the latest technologies from IBM designed to help you scale enterprise AI and unpack what a winning AI business strategy looks like.

How IBM can help IBM Concert®

Simplify and optimize your app management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.

 Learn more IBM® Turbonomic®

Learn how to optimize GPU resources for maximum performance and efficiency.

 Maximize GPU efficiency

