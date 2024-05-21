21 May 2024
Gain valuable insights from industry leaders into how you can improve productivity and boost innovation by adopting generative AI, focusing on customer service, code modernization and workflow automation. Also, learn how a hybrid-by-design cloud infrastructure and a trusted technology architecture can help you scale AI models.
Speakers:
o Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
o Shadman Zafar, Co-Chief Information Officer, Citi
o Shantanu Narayen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe
o Máirín Duffy, Software Engineering Manager, InstructLab, Red Hat®
o H.E., Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director, National Information Center, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority
