Think 2024 keynote: Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud

21 May 2024

Transformative insights: Prepare for AI-powered business with hybrid cloud

Gain valuable insights from industry leaders into how you can improve productivity and boost innovation by adopting generative AI, focusing on customer service, code modernization and workflow automation. Also, learn how a hybrid-by-design cloud infrastructure and a trusted technology architecture can help you scale AI models.

Speakers:

o  Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

o  Shadman Zafar, Co-Chief Information Officer, Citi

o  Shantanu Narayen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe

o  Máirín Duffy, Software Engineering Manager, InstructLab, Red Hat®

o  H.E., Dr. Esam Alwagait, Director, National Information Center, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority

Featured resource Get started with InstructLab Welcome to the InstructLab community, where we encourage everyone to help shape generative AI by contributing updates to existing large language models (LLMs) in an accessible way. Originally created by engineers from Red Hat® and IBM Research®, the InstructLab project is a model-agnostic open-source AI project. Join the community
Explore more keynote resources 6 hard truths CEOs must face

Discover what sets leading CEOs apart and what are the six hard truths they must tackle—from people challenges to operations hurdles to data and technology limitations—to outcompete in the age of generative AI.

 Gain an edge with generative AI 3 ways IBM and Adobe are transforming content supply chains with generative AI

Learn how the partnership between IBM and Adobe, spanning both technology and consulting, offers an unparalleled range of services to meet the evolving needs of the marketing and creative community. This collaboration can help brands create a seamless content supply chain across the enterprise through generative AI.

The future of AI is open

Explore the “Age of value creation with AI” with Dr. Darío Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research. Delve into the challenges that come with incorporating generative AI in workflows. Find out about the latest technologies from IBM designed to help you scale enterprise AI and unpack what a winning AI business strategy looks like.

The era of AI-powered automation

Learn how IBM’s next-generation generative AI-driven insights and AI-powered automation capabilities can help you address this challenge by simplifying and optimizing all your business technology for maximum impact.

Build the architecture your AI needs: Hybrid cloud designed with and for generative AI

How can you use available data—set to grow over 250% in the next 5 years as generative AI proliferates—to train AI, while prioritizing governance and security? Learn how organizations are combining IBM watsonx with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM infrastructure solutions to govern and secure both their data and AI models without compromising performance.

How IBM can help Foundation models in IBM® watsonx.ai™

Explore the IBM library of foundation models in the watsonx™ portfolio to scale generative AI for your business with confidence.

