22 May 2024
Welcome to the age of value creation with AI. But a technology is only as valuable as the ecosystem it enables. Enterprises seeking to incorporate generative AI into their workflows face challenges when it comes to inferencing costs, trustworthiness of AI, energy efficiency, portability, and being able to use enterprise data effectively and securely. Addressing these challenges requires not only innovation but also the right type of AI business strategy—one built on the collective power of an open, healthy AI community. Join Darío Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research, to learn about the latest technologies from IBM designed to scale enterprise AI and unpack what a winning AI business strategy looks like.
Speakers:
o Dr. Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of Research, IBM
Explore more on demand keynotes from Think 2024
|Learn about InstructLab, a new community-based approach to build truly open-source LLMs.
Explore research-based, data driven insights to help make smarter decisions and more informed technology investments. Learn about emerging trends, challenges and strategies within the realm of tech advancements and their implications for business environments.
The time for widespread business adoption of generative AI has come. Understand from leaders why the right combination of breakthrough technologies and expertise is the key to creating unique business value from AI today.
How can you use available data—set to grow over 250% in the next 5 years as generative AI proliferates—to train AI, while prioritizing governance and security? Learn how organizations are combining IBM watsonx with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM infrastructure solutions to govern and secure both their data and AI models without compromising performance.
Learn how IBM’s next-generation generative AI-driven insights and AI-powered automation capabilities can help you address this challenge by simplifying and optimizing all your business technology for maximum impact.
Learn about a portfolio of AI products that accelerate generative AI into core workflows to drive productivity.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.
Elevate your understanding with expert-led educational videos and YouTube playlists on the biggest topics and trends in tech. Learn the basics, enhance your expertise, or acquire real-world strategies for using technology.