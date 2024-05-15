It's one thing to invest in AI. It's another to feel confident that you're making all the right decisions when doing so.
In this episode of AI Academy, learn how to optimize total cost of ownership and ROI for AI. Explore use cases that can be addressed using your existing investments in gen AI and machine learning.
AI Academy home
Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. Learn how the operational agility and scalability of hybrid cloud can help your business get the most value from AI.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn how AI governance can help ensure your organization’s AI efforts are led responsibly and ethically. Then use our guidebook to help prepare your organization for new AI regulations.
Learn about the historical rise of generative AI and what it means for business.
Hear the different approaches to applying generative AI—and how an AI platform targeted for your use cases can jumpstart business value.
Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to AI models. Learn how to find the right fit for your business needs. Then get the guidebook to help you take action.
Every conversation starts with generative AI, but ends with data. Why? Because there is no AI without data. Generative AI is changing the way we think about data.
Learn about a new class of flexible, reusable AI models that can unlock new revenue, reduce costs and increase productivity. Then use our guidebook to dive deeper.
Explore issues like AI hallucination, bias and risk, and learn how applying AI ethics and governance builds trust. Then put theory into practice with our guidebook.
Generative AI is completely revolutionizing the role of finance. Learn how the adoption of AI is helping CFOs and finance teams find new ways of making the seemingly impossible, possible.
Stop treating genAI like a science experiment and start using it as a value generator. Learn how you can supercharge your IT operations by putting AI to work.
Learn how FinOps leaders can get the most out of their tech spend by using genAI to gain critical insights and greater visibility into their operations.
Want to turn HR challenges into opportunities? Find out how organizations are using AI to help recruit and develop the talent that fits their business needs.
Learn how businesses are using generative AI to help them advance their marketing efforts as customer expectations constantly continue to evolve.
Go beyond virtual chatbots. Learn how generative AI can delight customers and increase productivity. Then download our guidebook to help you take action.
Business operations evolve over time, and the applications that power them have to keep up. See how generative AI can accelerate the process, and download the guidebook to help you get started.
We hope you're enjoying the AI Academy experience. You can receive news about the latest updates to AI Academy by subscribing to the Think newsletter.